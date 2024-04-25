Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Across May, a wide variety of solo stars and big productions are taking to stages up and down the county offering something for everyone.

From comedians to musicians to serious plays to musicals and everything in between - there is enough going on in Lancashire this May to get you out every night of the week!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Below we have listed all the shows coming to the Blackpool Winter Gardens, the Blackpool Grand Theatre, Chorley Theatre, Lancaster Grand Theatre, as well as some highlights from across East Lancashire too:

You can also see a picture gallery of all the stars coming to Lancashire here.

Blackpool Winter Gardens

May 3-4: Daniel O’Donnell – the cultural icon will be singing songs from across his four-decade long career. Tickets £50.51

May 10: An Evening of Burlesque – A good old-fashioned evening of dance, cabaret, circus and music. Tickets £30.35- £39.15

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

May 13: The Elvis Tribute Artist World Tour – an international sell-out Elvis Tribute show featuring three winners of Elvis Presley Enterprises’ Ultimate Tribute, Shawn Klush, Dean Z and Ben Thompson. Tickets £31.45-£67.75

May 16: What’s Love Got To Do With It - a celebration of the life and music of the late great legend Tina Turner. Tickets £23.75-£40.25.

May 17: House Of JoJo - an evening of dance, music, festivity and all things fabulous from Strictly Star and TV favourite Johannes Radebe. Tickets £34.20-£62.25.

Johannes Radebe, Daniel O’Donnell and the stars of An Evening of Burlesque are performing at the Winter Gardens in May.

18 – 31 May: Blackpool Dance Festival – annual dance festival featuring professional and amateur dancers from all around the world who compete in thirteen events in the disciplines of Latin American and Ballroom dancing. Tickets £20.00-£49.00.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

May 19: 80’s Live - The Ultimate Retro Concert transporting you back to the the 80s, featuring the live band, Electric Dreams. Tickets £30.35-£39.15.

May 21: Strictly Come Dancing, The Professionals - Strictly Come Dancing Creative Director Stephen Gilkison directs this theatrical ensemble of the BBC hit show featuring Dianne Buswell, Vito Coppola, Carlos Gu, Karen Hauer, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzman, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Graziano di Prima, Jowita Przystal, Michelle Tsiakkas and Nancy XU. Tickets £40.25-£61.15.

May 24: Queen By Candlelight - sell-out international tour celebrating the legendary music of Queen featuring ensemble cast of West End performers. Tickets £23.75-£48.50.

May 25: Sweet Caroline, Neil Diamond Tribute - Stars in their Eyes star Gary Ryan will take you on a journey celebrating more than 50 years of classic hits. Tickets £30.35-£39.15

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Top: Strictly Come Dancing, The Professionals. Bottom: Sweet Caroline, Neil Diamond Tribute

Blackpool Grand

April 29-May 4: Twelve Angry Men - Reginald Rose’s gripping courtroom thriller starring Jason Merrells (Casualty), Gray O’Brien (Coronation Street), Tristan Gemmill (Coronation Street), Michael Greco (EastEnders), Ben Nealon (Soldier Soldier) and Gary Webster (Minder, Family Affairs). Tickets from £17.50.

May 1-May 2: Surfacing - Asylum Arts presents a breath-taking new thriller examining hallucinations, neurodivergence, and the state of mental health care. Tickets £13.50.

May 7-May 11: The Boy at The Back of The Class - Onjali Q. Raúf’s much-loved tale has been beautifully brought to life in a heartwarming new production told from a child’s perspective and perfectly balancing humour and compassion. Tickets from £18.50 with concessions and 1894 Club discounts available.

L: The Boy at The Back of The Class. R: 12 Angry Men.

May 12: Theatre Heritage Tour – Backstage Secrets – take an in-depth look at the dazzling delights of this much-loved local treasure and Frank Matcham’s masterpiece. Enjoy cake and tea in the Dress Circle bar following the 90-minute tour. Tickets £20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

May 14-May 18: Joe Orton’s What The Butler Saw - this play is a masterclass in fearless comic writing and biting social commentary and is NOT to be missed. Tickets from £16.50 with concessions available.

May 19: Beyond The Barricade - UK’s longest-running Musical Theatre Concert Tour delivers over two incredible hours of the very best songs from Broadway and the West End. Tickets £28.50

May 21-May 25: Unfortunate – The Untold Story of Ursula the Sea Witch - this delightfully outrageous musical parody stars Shawna Hamic (Orange is the New Black, 1776 on Broadway) as ‘Ursula’ and River Medway (RuPaul’s Drag Race UK) as ‘Ariel’. Tickets from £15. Group and 1894 Club rates available.

May 25: An Evening of Clairvoyance with Jenny Docherty & Val Hood - experience an unforgettable evening of clairvoyance with International Mediums Jenny Docherty and Val Hood from Australia. Tickets £18.20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

May 26: The Searchers - the final farewell tour from the iconic Merseybeat group. Tickets £36.70.

May 29: Sound of Springsteen — celebrate 40 years since the iconic Born in the USA album was first released with this world-class theatre taking you on a musical journey through Springstein’s catalogue. Tickets £34

May 30-June 1: Jurassic Musical Adventure - see life-sized, monstrous beasts up close in this roar-some award-winning interactive spectacular featuring singing, dancing, comedy and audience participation throughout. Tickets from £17.50. VIP Meet and Greet £54.50.

Jurassic Musical Adventure comes to Blackpool at the end of the month

Chorley Theatre

May 4 and May 25: Manford’s Comedy Club featuring circuit comedians (Jason Manford will not be attending). Tickets are £13.50

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

May 8-May 11: Constellations - an Olivier-award nominated play about a possible romance between a beekeeper and a physicist which explores free will and friendship. Tickets are £8.

May 11: Richard Herring - the stand-up comedian with his show ‘Can I Have My Ball Back?.’ Sold out.

May 14: Lou Conran - the stand-up comedian with her show ‘Tangent’. Sold out.

May 16: Ria Lina- the comedian and actress with her show ‘Riawakening’. Tickets are £15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

May 17: The Beatles Complete - This Liverpool based Beatles tribute band present a night of Beatlemania packed with massive hits. Tickets are £15/£17.

May 18: Jessica Fostekew - the comedian and actress with her show ‘Mettle’. Tickets are £15/£17.

Top left clockwise: Richard Herring, Lou Conran, Ria Lina and Jessica Fostekew.

May 26: Looking For Me Friend: The Music of Victoria Wood - a comedy show featuring a whistle-stop tour of some of Victoria's best-loved songs. Tickets are £20.

May 27: Kiri Pritchard-Mclean - the comedian with her show ‘Peacock’. Tickets £14/£16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

May 30: Fin Taylor - the stand-up comedian with his show ‘Ask Your Mother’.Tickets £14.

May 31: Jonny & The Baptists - a double bill of two shows in one night, from the multi-award winning musical-comedians. Tickets £16

Lancaster Grand Theatre

May 1-2: Julian Clary - the comedian/actor/presenter with his show ‘Fistful of Clary’. Tickets £15.50

May 4: Steeleye Span - the British folk rock band are playing all the favourite songs from their five decade career. Tickets £28.50/£26.50.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

May 7-11: Anything Goes - a musical about madcap antics aboard an ocean liner bound from New York to London. Tickets £12.

May 15-16: Paul Smith - the stand out comedian with his show ‘Pablo’. Tickets £29.

Julian Clary is performing in Lancaster at the start of the month.

May 17: Wired for Sound - Jimmy Jemain, who has been a Cliff Richard tribute act for over 30 years, is joined by a band. Tickets £22.

May 18: Queen’s Greatest Hits with The Bohemians. Tickets £22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

May 19: Amazing Animals - a brand-new funny, entertaining and educational live show celebrating all creatures great and small. Tickets £16.

May 23: Instant Fashion Broadway & Opera - fashion and opera unite in a unique show featuring the Alfredo Nocera and soprano Christine Schmid.Tickets £24/£17.

May 24: John Bramwell & The Full Harmonic Trio - former frontman of I am Kloot with his new music. Tickets £25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

May 25: The UK Rock Show - a five piece band transports you back to the 80s heyday of classic rock. Tickets £25.

May 28: The Real Manhunter Live! - Former Detective Chief Inspector with the Metropolitan Police Service and Senior Investigating Officer Colin Sutton’s one man show. Tickets £16.50.

May 30: Count Arthur Strong…..And It’s Goodnight From Him - part one of the iconic comedy character’ tour. Tickets £23

May 31: Diana & Lionel- Endless Love The Show - a show celebrateing the two legendary artistes Diana Ross and Lionel Richie. Tickets £27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frank Skinner and John Suchet OBE are coming to East Lancashire this month.

Notable shows from across East Lancs

May 9: Author/Presenter John Suchet OBE hosts Beethoven - The Man Revealed at Darwen Library Theatre. Tickets £16.50