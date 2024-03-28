Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Across April, a wide variety of solo stars and big productions are taking to stages up and down the county offering something for everyone.

From comedians to musicians to serious plays to musicals and everything in between - there is enough going on in Lancashire this April to get you out every night of the week!

Below we have listed all the shows coming to the Blackpool Winter Gardens, the Blackpool Grand Theatre, Chorley Theatre and Lancaster Grand Theatre, as well as some highlights from across East Lancashire too:

Blackpool Winter Gardens

April 1-7: The Junior Dance Competition – Running since 1957, the annual Blackpool Junior Dance festival returns to celebrate the talent in the junior dance ranks for 2024. Festival tickets are £104.50 for children and £137.50 for adults

April 3: Dr John Cooper Clarke – The performance poet and comedian is ‘Celebrating 50 years in show business’ with his solo poetry show. Special guest Mike Garry. Tickets from £29.25

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

April 5: The Glam Rock Show – The national touring sensation will transport you back to the guitar solos and punk glamour of the 1970s. Expect David Bowie, Bay City Rollers, T-Rex and Suzie Quatro etc. Tickets from £30.35

April 6: Paloma Faith – The chart-topping singer-songwriter is eturning to the stage, bigger, better and stronger than ever, for one night only. Tickets from £40.25

Paloma Faith and Dr John Cooper Clarke are both performing at the Blackpool Winter Gardens this April. Credit: Getty

April 7: Cirque The Greatest Show – A night of sublime, where musical meets circus, featuring the biggest musical hits of the West End and Broadway, with spectacular aerial acts and contortion. Tickets from £30.35

April 12: Country Roads – The stars of Islands in the Stream will celebrate the very best of country music old and new, featuring the music of Dolly Parton, Jonny Cash and Patsy Cline to name a few. Tickets from £30.35

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

April 12: Spring into Spring – Blackpool’s free community health & wellbeing event, informing you of the upcoming events and services this year. (Free, just turn up)

April 13: Legend: The Music of Bob Marley – A celebration of the life and music of reggae icon Bob Marley, widely hailed as one of the best tribute shows around. Tickets from £30.35

April 18: The Jerseys – A celebration of the original 60s pop group Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons featuring timeless classics, fast-paced comedy, sensational dance routines. Prices start from £18.15

April 19: The Kaiser Chiefs – Ricky Wilson and co will be performing their new music and some old favourites too on their sell-out UK tour. Sold out (tickets were £44.10)

The Kaiser Chiefs perform at St. James Park in Newcastle on October 15, 2022. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images for RLWC)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

April 20: Burrow Strictly Ball – An evening of dining and entertainment to support the efforts and achievements of The Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease and other MND causes. Tickets are £111.75. Read more about the celebrities involved in the night here

April 26: MJ The Legacy – A celebration of The King of Pop himself Michael Jackson. Tickets are £27.60

April 27: Blackpool’s Mayoral Ball – Blackpool’s Mayor hosts an evening of dining, dancing and revelry to raise funds for her chosen charities of 2024, Counselling in the Community & The Blackpool Foodbank. This year’s theme is Gothic Burlesque. Prices start from £55

Blackpool Grand

April 1: The Sooty Show – Sooty, Soo and Sweep are planning a very special birthday party and you’re all invited. Tickets £21 with an under 18s concession available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

April 2-6: My Beautiful Laundrette – This upliftingly powerful production of Hanif Kureishi’s iconic Oscar-nominated screenplay explores cultural conflict, gender equality, class and generational strife, all presented against a funky backdrop of 80s music with additional original music composed by the Pet Shop Boys’ Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe. Tickets from £19.50 with concessions available. Age Guidance 15+ Adult themes.

A new production of My Beautiful Laundrette will arrive at the Blackpool Grand Theatre in April.

April 7: Giovanni Fletcher– Strictly Come Dancing champion and BAFTA winner with her new show ‘Let Me Entertain You’, joined by a world-class cast of professional dancers and West End performers. Tickets from £40.50. Last few remaining! Age Recommendation 8+

April 9-10: The Tiger Who Came to Tea – Join the tea-guzzling tiger in the delightful family show packed with magic, sing-along songs and clumsy chaos direct from the West End. Tickets £17.

April 12: Adam Rowe - One of the fastest rising comedians in the UK brings his new stand-up show ‘What’s Wrong With Me?’ to Blackpool. Tickets £27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

April 13: Andy and The Odd Socks – CBBC superstar Andy Day with the ‘Are You Ready To Rock Tour’ Featuring his bandmates Moxy, Rio, Blu and Cousin Mac, expect a madcap mix of songs, slapstick and silliness. Tickets from £24. Limited number of Meet & Greet Vouchers available. Age Guidance 3+. Ear defenders/ protection recommended for younger patrons.

April 14: Northern Live – The 11-piece Northern Soul Show live band and four lead vocalists with ‘Do I Love You?’, expect over 30 original hits. Tickets £32.50.

April 15-17: NT Connections – Connections is the National Theatre’s annual, nationwide youth theatre festival which commissions new plays for young people to perform and brings together some of the UK’s most exciting writers with the theatre-makers of tomorrow. This year Blackpool Grand will host six companies of young performers from local Schools and Youth Theatres who will perform six brand new plays across three evenings on the main stage. All tickets £7 with senior and under 18 concessions.

April 19-21: Charlie Cook’s Favourite Book – A charming new stage adaptation of Julia Donaldson’s much-loved tale. Tickets £19.50 with under 18s concession and school/group rate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

April 23-27: 2:22 A Ghost Story – The smash-hit, supernatural stage phenomenon starring Vera Chok (Hollyoaks, Cobra), Jay McGuiness (The Wanted), Fiona Wade (Emmerdale, Silent Witness) and George Rainsford (Call the Midwife). Tickets from £15.50 withconcessions and group rates available. Age recommendation 12+

April 28: The Illegal Eagles – Celebrate over 50 years since the formation of the legendary West Coast Country Rock band The Eagles as The Illegal Eagles return with a brand new Production. Tickets £39.50

April 29-May 4: Twelve Angry Men - Reginald Rose’s gripping courtroom thriller starring Jason Merrells (Casualty), Gray O’Brien (Coronation Street), Tristan Gemmill (Coronation Street), Michael Greco (EastEnders), Ben Nealon (Soldier Soldier) and Gary Webster (Minder, Family Affairs). Tickets from £17.50 with concessions available. Age guidance 12+

12 Angry Men comes to Blackpool at the end of the month. Picture by Jack Merriman

Chorley Theatre

April 3: The Noise Next Door - The four man comedy troupe are hosting a Family Show at 2:30pm (tickets are £10) and an Adult Show at 7:30pm (tickets are £15).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

April 5: Tom Houghton - The comedian and TikTok star brings his new show ‘It’s Not Ideal’ to Chorley. Tickets are £16.50 (concessions £14.50)

April 6: Morgan & West’s Massive Magic Show for Kids. Tickets are £12 for adults, £10 for children

April 6: Manford’s Comedy Club featuring circuit comedians (Jason Manford will not be attending). Tickets are £13.50

April 9: Rubbish Shakespeare: Romeo and Juliet - a comedic retelling of the famous tragedy. Tickets are £12 for adults, £10 for children

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

April 12: Phil Ellis - The comedian brings his new ‘Excellent Comedy Show’ to Chorley. Ticket are £15.

The poster for Phil Ellis’ Excellent Comedy Show.

April 15-20: A Murder Is Announced - a classic murder mystery from the mind of Agatha Christie. Tickets are £8.

April 21: Nick Helm - the comedian brings his new ‘Super Fun Good Time Show’ to Chorley. Tickets were £16.50/£15 but are sold out.

April 22: Scott Bennett - the comedian is recording his greatest hits show “Great Scott” for a special. Tickets are £10

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

April 23: NTE Live- National Theatre Live showing of Nye a new play by Tim Price directed by Rufus Norris and starring Michael Sheen. Tickets are £12.

April 26: Ray Bradshaw - the comedian brings his new show ‘Doppelginger’ to Chorley. Tickets are £16.50 or £14.50 for concessions

April 27: James B Partridge - a comedy music event called ‘Primary School Bangers’. Sold out but tickets were £15.

Lancaster Grand Theatre

April 1: Dinosaur Adventure Live – an action packed interactive show called ‘Trouble on Volcano Island’. Tickets are £15.50

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

April 5-6: Comedian Chris McCausland with his new show ‘Yonks’. Tickets are £22.50

April 7: The Opera Boys with A Night at the Musicals. Tickets are £23.

April 8: Strictly professional dancer Graziano Di Prima and his Dancing with the Stars' wife Giada Lini with their new dance show ‘Believe – My Life on Stage’. Tickets are £27.

Graziano Di Prima comes to Lancaster on April 8.

April 11: The Haunting - a gripping adaptation of some of Charles Dickens’ most haunting works. Tickets are £20

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

April 12: The Psychic character Clinton Baptiste with his show ‘Roller Ghoster!’ Tickets are £27.50

April 13: Last Days of Disco - the history of Disco live in concert. Tickets are £26.50

April 14: Dreamcoat stars - ANY DREAM WILL DO’s Keith Jack and stars of JOSEPH sing the biggest musical hits of a generation. Tickets are £27.

April 17-18: Charlie Cook’s Favourite Book - live adaption of the popular children’s book. Tickets are £15 for adults, £13 for children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

April 20: The Greatest Show- a Barbara Streisand tribute show. Tickets are £25.

April 21: TV presenter and model Gail Porter with her stand up show ‘Hung, Drawn and Portered‘. Tickets are £15

April 23: Comedian Russell Kane with his show ‘HyperActive Whirlwind’. Tickets are £22

April 26: BGT winner Tom Ball with his tour ‘Curtain Call’. Tickets are £27.50

The tour poster for Tom Ball's Curtain Call

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

April 27: Showaddywaddy celebrate their 50th anniversary. Tickets are £28.50

April 29: Rugby player Mike Tindall with an evening with event. Tickets are £30.

April 30: Cricket correspondent and former cricketer Jonathan Agnew with an evening with event. Tickets are £32.

Notable shows from across East Lancs

April 16: Musician Paul Weller at King George's Hall, Blackburn. Tickets are £31.50