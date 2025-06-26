Welcome to Wrexham’s four season will come to an end this week - but when can you watch it? 🐉

Welcome to Wrexham has been released weekly on Disney Plus.

The last episode of season 4 is set to come out.

But when exactly can you watch it?

It is hard to believe but it is almost time for the curtain to come down another season of Welcome to Wrexham. The hit show is in its fourth series on Disney Plus.

Charting the titular Welsh football club’s meteoric rise up the football leagues since being purchased by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. The latest episodes follow the team after they were promoted to League One.

The final episode of the season is set to arrive very shortly, but when exactly can you watch it? Here’s all you need to know:

When is the next Welcome to Wrexham episode out?

The eighth and final episode of series four is due to be released today (June 26) for American viewers and tomorrow (June 27) for fans in the UK/ Europe. It continues the trend set in season three of shorter episode runs, but arriving earlier in the year.

For British fans, the show has been released on Disney Plus each season. The same is the case for the fourth series.

Welcome to Wrexham | Disney

What time is Welcome to Wrexham out?

Disney Plus usually releases new programmes at 8am GMT, however when it comes to its most popular shows things can be different. Hit shows from franchises like Marvel and Star Wars are often moved to coincide with prime time slots in America.

Welcome to Wrexham is one such show - with episodes being released at 9pm PT/ET on Thursday nights in the US. It translates to 2am GMT, for UK audiences.

Will there be a season five of Welcome to Wrexham?

Disney has renewed the show for a further series - and it is also getting a spin-off. Hollywood Reporter revealed that Welcome to Wrexham will be back for more episodes in the future.

The cameras will be returning to North Wales as the men’s team makes the step up to the Championship - just one tier below the Premier League. Will they be able to compete for yet another promotion?

It is also getting a spin-off called Necaxa, which follows Rob and Ryan as they partner with Eva Longoria to take over the titular Mexican football team. The show will chronicle “a turbulent and transformational era at the storied Mexican football club and the steadfast supporters who never give up hope arrives this summer”, according to Hollywood Reporter.

