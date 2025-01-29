19 of the best festivals coming to the North West in 2025 - including Parklife and Creamfields North

Benjamin Jackson
By Benjamin Jackson

Culture and tickets writer

Published 29th Jan 2025, 10:29 BST
19 incredible music festivals just a stone’s throw away from your doorstep in the North West England 🎪🎶
  • The North West is poised for some incredible and eclectic music festivals in 2025.
  • From electronic music and jazz to folk and punk, there is almost something for everyone on your doorstep.
  • Here’s our pick of 19 festivals taking place across the region, who have been announced and how to get tickets.

You’re a lucky bunch of people up in the North West when it comes to music festivals taking place in the UK over the next 12 months!

With 50 Cent joining Charli XCX at Parklife 2025, alongside those Oasis reunion shows also taking place at Heaton Park this year, you don’t have to travel too far from your doorsteps to enjoy a wealth of eclectic music festivals taking place in 2025.

Be it jazz festivals in Liverpool and Manchester, a nice ‘phat’ slice of EDM with Creamfields North or Radar Festival, we’ve rounded up 19 festivals taking place in the North West that are taking place and, as you’ll see, there really is (almost) something for everyone.

We’ve included current line-up announcements, including links to where further updates to the festival acts will take place, along with the all important ticketing agents, including Ticketmaster, to avoid missing out.

Or in the case of Kendal Calling in 2025, missing out again.

What musical festivals are taking place in North West England in 2025?

From Creamfields North to Parklife and Delamere Forest Live, here's 19 music festivals taking place on the doorsteps of North West England music fans.From Creamfields North to Parklife and Delamere Forest Live, here's 19 music festivals taking place on the doorsteps of North West England music fans.
From Creamfields North to Parklife and Delamere Forest Live, here's 19 music festivals taking place on the doorsteps of North West England music fans. | Canva/Getty Images

Liverpool International Jazz Festival

Manchester Folk Festival

Nantwich Jazz, Blues & Music Festival

Manchester Punk Festival

Liverpool Sound City

Manchester Jazz Festival

  • When: May 16 - 25 2025
  • Where: Various venues across Manchester
  • Who’s been announced?: No announcement as of yet
  • Where can I get tickets?: Tickets not currently on sale

Chester Folk Festival

Neighbourhood Weekender

Irlam Live

Parklife 2025

Forest Live Delamere 2025

On the Waterfront

Lytham Festival

Radar Festival

EskFest

The Brit Fest

Beat-Herder

Kendal Calling

Creamfields North

Looking for a festival further afield but not too further from the North West? Why not take a look at what festivals are taking place in the East Midlands in 2025?

