If you’re stuck for a movie to see this year, these film festivals in the UK in 2024 might inspire you. 🎞

If “Borderlands,” “Wicked” or the new “The Crow” movie aren’t interesting to you, then maybe one of these film festivals could.

Despite the year winding down, there are still a number of festivals to pique your cinematic interests.

Here’s a look at some of the film festivals still to come in the United Kingdom this year, and when tickets and programming will be announced.

With a gamut of new releases about to build up steam ahead of the winter season, there might be some out there looking for something a little more - challenging?

In some respects, it’s not been as good of a year for cinema compared to 2023, when both “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” brought people in their droves back to theatres. But a look at some of this year’s releases (“Inside Out 2” and “Deadpool and Wolverine” aside), it felt a little flat. Speaking as a film nerd myself.

But with the autumn and winter months approaching, there is thankfully some bastion of hope for some of those who prefer to be a little more on the fringe when it comes to their cinematic outings. A number of film festivals are set to have their opening nights as the nights get darker a little earlier each passing day.

Film buffs will be pleased to know there are still a fair few film festivals about to take place in the UK before the end of 2024. | Canva

From big film festivals that see the red carpet rolled out for the stars through to the humble, yet strong grassroots festivals for the experimental and, truth be told, “gore hounds” among us, there seems to be a little something for everyone to end 2024 with.

Having already highlighted the likes of the Edinburgh Film Festival and Frightfest London, we thought it might be worth making a note on our calendar of some of the other film festivals that have yet to take place before the end of the year.

Thankfully, there are some very big ones about to come as organisers continue with their programming before opening nights across the UK.

What are some of the film festivals taking place in the UK before the end of 2024?

BFI London Film Festival

The BFI London Film Festival will once again reside at the BFI Southbank in London, with the new Steve McQueen film "Blitz" opening 2024's festival. | BFI Southbank

Location: BFI Southbank, London

Dates: 9 - 20 October 2024

The hallowed BFI London Film Festival returns to the Southbank in October, with organisers having already announced this year’s opening night film; “Blitz,”directed, produced and written by Academy Award and BAFTA-winner Steve McQueen.

“Blitz follows the epic journey of George, a 9-year-old boy in World War II London whose mother Rita sends him to safety in the English countryside. George, defiant and determined to return home to Rita and his grandfather Gerald (Paul Weller) in East London, ensues on an adventure, only to find himself in immense peril, while a distraught Rita searches for her missing son.”

The film features Academy and BAFTA Award-nominee Saoirse Ronan and newcomer Elliott Heffernan, with Harris Dickinson, Benjamin Clementine, Kathy Burke, Paul Weller, Stephen Graham, Leigh Gill, Mica Ricketts, CJ Beckford, Alex Jennings, Joshua McGuire, Hayley Squires, Erin Kellyman, and Sally Messham rounding out the cast.

Tickets: Tickets to the BFI London Film Festival go on general sale on September 17 2024 from 10am.

Bolton International Film Festival

Location: The Light Cinema/Bolton Library and Museum/Kudos Gallery/Hive Gallery

Dates: October 2 - 6 2024.

With its humble beginning in 2017 as a small community arts project, the Bolton International Film Festival has grown to become one of the top ten best reviewed film festivals out of over 12,000 global festivals.

In 2019, it was honoured by Creative England as part of the CE50, celebrating the UK's most innovative creative talent and by 2020, the festival earned accreditation to Section B of the BAFTA Qualifying Festivals List, allowing British short films shown at the event to be eligible for BAFTA's British Short Film award. In 2021, it received British Independent Film Awards accreditation, highlighting its role in promoting independent filmmaking.

Tickets: Tickets and festival passes are available to purchase now through the BIFF website.

Mayhem Film Festival

Location: Broadway, Nottingham

Dates: 17 - 20 October 2024

Celebrating its 20th this year showcasing the weird and wonderful world of cinematic horror, this Nottingham based film festival was created by filmmakers Steven Sheil and Chris Cooke to push the boundaries of what some might consider “conventional horror.”

The festival has fostered a strong sense of community, encouraging interaction between filmmakers and audiences through Q&A sessions, panel discussions, and other interactive events. Plus, as Sheil has made mention in a previous interview, the festival isn’t just for “gore hounds” but for those who love thrillers, giallo and sci-fi alike.

Tickets: General ticket sales are due to go on sale in September and are available through Broadway’s website.

Cambridge Film Festival

Location: Arts Picturehouse Cambridge

Dates: October 24 - 31 2024

One of the UK’s oldest and most prestigious film festivals, the Cambridge Film Festival was founded in 1977. Initially organised by the Arts Cinema in Cambridge, the festival has evolved significantly over the decades, showcasing a wide array of international films, documentaries, shorts, and experimental works.

The festival has a reputation for promoting innovative and independent filmmaking, often giving a platform to films and directors who may not receive mainstream attention and has also been known for its eclectic programming.

Tickets: Details on tickets to the screenings as part of CFF will be revealed in the run up to the opening night over on the festival’s website.

Belfast Film Festival (BFF)

Location: Venues across Belfast including Ulster Museum and Odeon Cinema.

Dates: October 31 – November 9 2024

The Belfast Film Festival, established in 1995, is an international event dedicated to showcasing the best in new, short, and classic cinema from around the globe. The festival offers a diverse and dynamic program, curated by programmers Rose Baker and Jess Kiang, whose 2022 lineup was praised by the Irish Times as “An Invigorating Jolt of Culture.”

In addition to celebrating local talent through the Irish Shorts competition and the NI Independent strand, the festival has expanded its reach with the introduction of an International Competition, featuring films from countries as diverse as Ukraine and South Korea.

Tickets: Ticketing and programme announcements will be made available in the run up to opening night through the BFF’s official website.

Abertoir, The International Horror Festival of Wales

The haunting backdrop of Aberystwyth seafront - the perfect location of The International Horror Festival take place in November 2024. | Print Collector/Getty Images

Location: Aberystwyth Arts Centre

Dates: 14 - 17 November 2024

The International Horror Festival of Wales, also known as Abertoir, is a premier event dedicated to the horror genre, taking place annually in Aberystwyth, Wales. Founded in 2006, Abertoir has grown to become a significant fixture in the international horror festival circuit, known for its eclectic mix of films, ranging from classic horror to the latest in cutting-edge and independent horror cinema.

A unique aspect of the International Horror Festival of Wales is its emphasis on horror in all its forms. The festival often includes stage performances, including live theatre, music, and even interactive experiences that blur the lines between audience and performer, creating an immersive atmosphere that goes beyond traditional film viewing.

Tickets: Tickets to go on sale shortly before opening night through Eventbrite.

Leeds International Film Festival (LIFF)

Location: Various venues across Leeds City Centre.

Dates: November 1 - 17 2024.

Established in 1987, is one of the UK's largest and most prestigious film festivals, the Leeds International Film Festival has become renowned for its commitment to presenting innovative and groundbreaking films from around the world - and the odd transgressive feature to boot.

In previous years, the festival has been organised into various themed sections, such as the Official Selection, which highlights the best new films from around the globe; Fanomenon, dedicated to genre films including horror, sci-fi, and cult cinema; and Cinema Versa, which focuses on documentaries and non-fiction storytelling.

Tickets: Ticketing and programming information are set to be announced in October 2024 through the LIFF’s official website.

Manchester Animation Festival (MAF)

Location: HOME/various venues across Manchester including Bridgewater Hall.

Dates: November 10 - 15 2024.

The Manchester Animation Festival is the UK’s largest event dedicated to celebrating the art of animation. Held at HOME in Manchester, the festival brings together one of the country’s leading animation hubs and invites the global animation community to join in the celebration.

From smartphone screens to cinematic projections, animation is everywhere. The Manchester Animation Festival brings together artists, professionals, students, and enthusiasts to explore and enjoy the diverse achievements in animation.

Such has been the success of MAF since its inception, that Peter Lord of Aardman Animation called the festival “ a wonderful place where filmmakers, animation students and film fans can immerse themselves in the art of animation through screenings and talks.”

Tickets: Ticketing details and the official 2024 programme of events will be announced in October 2024 through the MAF’s official website.

Did we miss any of your favourite local film festivals? Let us know by dropping the writer of this article an email for a possible inclusion during the next round up of film festivals for 2025.