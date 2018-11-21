Win tickets to see The Grinch at Burnley Reel Cinema and a bag of goodies

Burnley Reel Cinema is offering readers the chance to win a host of Grinch goodies.

The winner will receive one pair of tickets to see the film along with merchandise including button badges, character magnet, keyring, stationary set, notebook and lunch tin. Two runners-up will receive merchandise.

The film features the voices of Benedict Cumberbatch, Rashida Jones and Kenan Thompson. To be in with a chance of winning tickets, just send an email to sue.plunkett@jpimedia.co.uk naming one of the stars.

Deadline for entries is noon, Monday.