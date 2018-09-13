Win tickets to see Harry Potter at Burnley's Reel Cinema

Burnley Reel Cinema is showing all eight of the Harry Potter films in a magical eight-week spell.



This week it’s the turn of second film Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets which will be screened this Saturday and Sunday at 10am and Monday and Thursday at 7pm.

The following six films will be shown at the same times during the proceeding weeks.

Tickets are priced at £4 each.

To be in with a chance of winning a pair tickets to see the first film, answer the question that can be found here.

Deadline for entries is 4pm Friday.