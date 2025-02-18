TRNSMT 2025: Your ultimate guide Glasgow festival including dates, line-up, travel and accomodation
- TRNSMT 2025 is set to take place from July 11 - 13 2025.
- This year’s headline acts are 50 Cent, Biffy Clyro and Snow Patrol.
- But while you wait for stage times to be announced, what about what time you should head to Glasgow Green - and how to get there, for that matter?
TRNSMT Festival has a beloved place in the hearts of many festival lovers, when it took the mantle from the dearly missed T In The Park, which held its last event in 2016.
But since Glasgow Green became the new stomping ground for a Scottish based festival, fans across Europe have had the chance to experience some incredible sets of yesteryear, dating back to Radiohead headlining the first festival back in 2017 - there’s a reason it won Best New Festival at the 2017 UK Festival Awards.
With a huge line-up this year, including 50 Cent’s return to our shores and home country heroes Biffy Clyro also set to headline the stage this year, let us take the sting out of everything you might want to know about the festival so you can wait until the inevitable stage clashes start to appear.
We’ve pulled together some local knowledge, alongside a look at accommodation around the area, to bring you almost everything you wanted to know before heading to TRNSMT 2025 but were perhaps afraid to ask.
So are there sniffer dogs at TRNSMT festival, and can you explore the city of Glasgow between acts if someone is playing you’re not entirely interested in?
Almost everything you need to know ahead of TRNSMT 2025
Where is TRNSMT being held in 2025?
TRNSMT 2025 is once again being held at Glasgow Green, Greendyke St, Saltmarket, Glasgow G1 5DB.
Who has been confirmed to play TRNSMT 2025?
As of writing (May 6 2025), the following acts are scheduled to perform at TRNSMT 2025, with the following day and stage splits confirmed by the organisers:
July 11 2025
Main Stage
- 50 Cent
- The Script
- Wet Leg
- ScHoolboy Q
- Jamie Webster
- Twin Atlantic
- Calum Bowie
King Tut's Stage
- Kneecap
- Confidence Man
- The Royston Club
- Good Neighbours
- Tanner Adell
- Arthur Hill
- NOFUN!
BBC Introducing
- Bemz
- Frankie Stew & Harvey Gunn
- Cliffords
- REDOLENT
- Fourth Daughter
- Becky Sikasa
Radio 1 Dance Stage
- Big Miz
- Connor Coates
- Frankie Elyse
- La La
- Marianne
- Nimino
July 12 2025
Main Stage
- Biffy Clyro
- Fontaines D.C.
- The Kooks
- Inhaler
- Sigrid
- Wunderhorse
- Alessi Rose
- Lucia & The Best Boys
King Tut's Stage
- Underworld
- Jake Bugg
- James Marriott
- Biig Piig
- Amble
- Brogeal
- HotWax
- Chloe Qisha
BBC Introducing
- Vlure
- Chloe Slater
- The Guest List
- Welly
- The Rooks
- Fright Years
- Alex Spencer
Radio 1 Dance Stage
- Arielle Free
- Dominique
- Eva
- Jaguar
- HANÀ
- Hayley Zalassi
July 13 2025
Main Stage
- Snow Patrol
- Gracie Abrams
- JADE
- Myles Smith
- The Lathums
- Nathan Evans & The Saint Phnx Band
- Tom Walker
- Nieve Ella
King Tut's Stage
- Shed Seven
- Brooke Combe
- Kyle Falconer
- The K's
- Nina Nesbitt
- Rianne Downey
- Kerr Mercer
- Nxdia
BBC Introducing
- Matilda Mann
- Aaron Rowe
- Nell Mescal
- Ben Ellis
- Dictator
- Kuleeangee
Radio 1 Dance Stage
- Beaux
- Beth
- Charlie Hedges
- Jazzy
- Kane Kirkpatrick
- Sarah Story
What time does gates open at TRNSMT 2025 and what time are the last entries to the site?
Gates are set to open at Glasgow Green from 12pm GMT each day, with the last entry onto the festival site to occur no later than 9:30pm GMT. Bars are set to close at 10:30pm GMT each night, with the arena closing at 11pm GMT - however, the VIP area closes at midnight.
How to get to the TRNSMT 2025 festival site
By Car
Due to road closures, vehicle access near Glasgow Green will be restricted on event days. For drop-offs and pick-ups, the following four locations are the most convenient:
- North: Duke Street at High Street
- South: Caledonia Road
- East: London Road (east of Bridgeton Rail Station)
- West: Broomielaw (west of Oswald Street)
- An accessible drop-off and pick-up point will also be available for those who require it, along with a limited number of parking options for those with a blue disabled parking badge.
Seven car parks, all within a 15-minute walk of Glasgow Green, will be available for event attendees:
- Q Park Albion Street – 437 spaces
- City Parking Duke Street – 170 spaces
- NCP Montrose Street – 230 spaces
- Merchant City High Street – 200 spaces
- NCP King Street – 660 spaces
- NCP Glassford Street – 545 spaces
- NCP Dunlop Street – 112 spaces
By Train
Both Glasgow Central and Argyle Street stations are within walking distance to Glasgow Green; for those coming from England, you’ll want to ensure your journey planner takes you to one of the two stops.
From Glasgow Central, it’s set to be a 16 minute walk to Glasgow Green, however organisers have stated that they will publish walking routes to the festival site in the run-up to the festival.
By Bus/Coach service
Happy Bus will be providing coach transport to TRNSMT 2025 this year, with pick up points across Scotland and England. For more information or to book a ticket to one of the days, you can visit their website and start your planning.
Is there camping at TRNSMT 2025 - where can I stay?
There is no camping at TRNSMT 2025, as it is a daily affair rather than a weekend camping festival. However, you won’t have to travel all the way back to Yorkshire (in our case) each day.
If you really want to experience the full festival experience including camping, Campsites.co.uk have a range of campsites around Glasgow Green to mull over. There are also more ‘domestic’ options including Premier Inn, Travelodge, Ibis or a range of accommodation through AirBnB
Can I leave the festival site and return throughout the day?
Sadly not - the organisers of TRNSMT 2025 have stated that tickets can only be scanned once upon entry, so there is no option of pass outs throughout the event - once you’re in, you’re in.
What items are banned from being brought to TRNSMT 2025?
So now you know you cannot nip to a local supermarket to pick up some more items to bring with you to TRNSMT 2025, let’s take a look at what you can and cannot bring with you this year.
- Single-use disposable vapes
- Bags or rucksacks larger than A4 size
- Glass items (including perfume bottles)
- Metal or hard plastic water bottles
- Food or drink/liquids (even if unopened)
- Drugs
- Flares (possession will result in police charges)
- Smoke canisters (possession will result in police charges)
- Flags
- Chairs
- Professional cameras
- Selfie sticks
- Umbrellas
- Weapons
- Frisbees or boomerangs
- Hi-vis tabards or jackets
Searches will be carried out at all entrances, including bag checks, pat-downs, and hand-held wand detection. Bringing prohibited items may result in refusal of entry, ejection, or even arrest.
CCTV and Police Detection Dogs will be in use. Anyone found with flares, smoke canisters, or drugs will be removed from the site and may face arrest, and be prepared for security checks and ticket validation at entry.
However, you’re within your rights to bring the following items to this year’s festival:
- A bag smaller than A4 size
- Bank card or contactless device – The festival is cashless, and all vendors accept contactless payments.
- Empty soft collapsible water bottle or pouch (500ml or smaller) – Free water refill stations are available throughout the site.
- Small personal items, including: Travel-size sunscreen, Portable phone charger, Lip balm & makeup, Small cameras, Sunglasses, Wipes, Earplugs, Hand sanitiser
- Medicine (if required) – Must be in its original packaging and limited to a one-day supply. If you use a syringe, dispose of it safely at a first aid point.
Are there tickets left to attend TRNSMT 2025?
There are indeed tickets to attend TRNSMT 2025 this year, with weekend tickets, day tickets and upgrades to exclusive VIP and hospitality packages at Glasgow Green - all of which can be found over at Ticketmaster today.
