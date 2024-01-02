News you can trust since 1877
The Traitors series two set to start on BBC1 and features three contestants from Lancashire

The popular psychological reality TV show 'The Traitors' is returning to our screens tomorrow (Wednesday, January 3), and Lancashire residents are among those preparing to take on the ultimate game of deception.

By Aimee Seddon
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 10:03 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 10:54 GMT

Ahead of The Traitors returning on BBC One this week, the 22 contestants taking part have been revealed to include a self-described clairvoyant, a disability model and three Lancashire locals.

Hosted by Claudia Winkleman, the first series saw competitors split, with secret traitors tasked with "murdering" the other faithful contestants at a castle in the Scottish highlands.

After trying to earn the prize of up to £120,000 by completing a series of tasks each day, they finished the evenings with a round table where they had to find the traitors and "banish" them from the game.

The Traitors series two airs on BBC One on Wednesday, January 3 at 9pm.

Take a look below at the round-up of the contestants in series two, starting with our very own three Lancashire stars:

The Traitors series 2 starts January 3. Pictured is Claudia Winkleman and the contestants.

The Traitors series 2 starts January 3. Pictured is Claudia Winkleman and the contestants.

The Traitors series 2 starts January 3. Pictured is Claudia Winkleman and the contestants. Photo: Mark Mainz/Studio Lambert/BBC/PA Wire

The 63-year-old retired teacher says she has taught "some very difficult kids" and knows how to remain calm. If she is a traitor, Diane said: "You have to be very careful about who you get friendly with. I might find it hard, but I'd still like to say I'd be able to go the whole way."

Diane from Lancashire

The 63-year-old retired teacher says she has taught "some very difficult kids" and knows how to remain calm. If she is a traitor, Diane said: "You have to be very careful about who you get friendly with. I might find it hard, but I'd still like to say I'd be able to go the whole way."

The 28-year-old video director says he sees it as a "good excuse to tell my business partner that I just can't work for three weeks". Ross also said that being a traitor would make him feel on "edge" and a "bit gutted because then I've actually got to play a game".

Ross from Lancashire

The 28-year-old video director says he sees it as a "good excuse to tell my business partner that I just can't work for three weeks". Ross also said that being a traitor would make him feel on "edge" and a "bit gutted because then I've actually got to play a game". Photo: Mark Mainz/Studio Lambert/BBC/PA Wire

The 66-year-old volunteer business mentor says "game plan is to knit my way to the finals". Sonja also said she learned to read body language cues from her son Dan, who died two years ago, and was "severely disabled with autism and other disabilities, and was nonverbal".

Sonja from Lancashire

The 66-year-old volunteer business mentor says "game plan is to knit my way to the finals". Sonja also said she learned to read body language cues from her son Dan, who died two years ago, and was "severely disabled with autism and other disabilities, and was nonverbal". Photo: Mark Mainz/Studio Lambert/BBC/PA Wire

