Whalley Corn Mills to host charity dog walk and show

Dog owners should bring their four-legged friends to Whalley Corn Mills for a charity dog walk and show.
By Dominic Collis
Published 25th Aug 2023, 11:24 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 11:24 BST

The day starts at 9-30am on Sunday, September 10th with a dog walk which covers 150 acres of beautiful Ribble Valley countryside, as well as a dog agility display team who allow dog owners to take their own dogs around the course.

There will also be a family dog show in the afternoon, children's mini farm, sheep shearing, alpacas and much more. All money raised is for Rosmere Cancer Foundation.

Related topics:Ribble Valley