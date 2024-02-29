We need your help, people of Burnley

News you can trust since 1877
The Chai Centre, on Hurtley Street is a community based project that focuses on all aspects of life within that community. There are gardening sessions, arts & craft, keep fit & yoga and Mental Health wellbeing. We are linked though Lancashire & Cumbria NHS Trust and have hard working volunteers to engage with the people of Burnley.
Published 29th Feb 2024, 15:08 GMT
The Chai Centre in Hurtley Street, Burnley is a much needed community resource and is free of charge to everyone. With it's strong link with the Lancashire & Cumbria NHS Trust - the largest in the north of England - the Chai Centre focuses on many aspects of physical and psychological health. The many activities engages with the local community. These include:

Mental Health Awareness & Wellbeing

Keep fit & Yoga

Chai Centre VolunteerChai Centre Volunteer
    A pre school Playgroup

    Arts & Crafts

    Gardening sessions

    Other proposed activities include:

    Local History

    Creative Writing

    Cooking

    and many more being planned.

    What we urgently need is more people coming through the door to access these FREE services. I would cordially invite the Burnley Express to come and visit us and run a story of our important work. Any publicity would be extremely welcome.

