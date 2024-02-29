We need your help, people of Burnley
The Chai Centre in Hurtley Street, Burnley is a much needed community resource and is free of charge to everyone. With it's strong link with the Lancashire & Cumbria NHS Trust - the largest in the north of England - the Chai Centre focuses on many aspects of physical and psychological health. The many activities engages with the local community. These include:
Mental Health Awareness & Wellbeing
Keep fit & Yoga
A pre school Playgroup
Arts & Crafts
Gardening sessions
Other proposed activities include:
Local History
Creative Writing
Cooking
and many more being planned.
What we urgently need is more people coming through the door to access these FREE services. I would cordially invite the Burnley Express to come and visit us and run a story of our important work. Any publicity would be extremely welcome.