Wait is nearly over for Pendle's pools, gyms and theatres

The Prime Minister has now given the green light for Stage 3 of the easing of restrictions in England to go-ahead on Monday, May 17th.

With some activities not having recommenced since the initial lockdown last March, this is great news for Pendle’s premier leisure provider.

On Monday, May 17th, indoor adult group sports, fitness classes and pool-based classes will resume. The slide and waves at Pendle Wavelengths leisure pool will also be back up and running. Social distancing measures will still remain in place.

Alison Goode

On Thursday, May 20th, Inside Spa’s Wellness Experience will reopen for the first time in over 13 months - but this will be with restricted numbers.

Alison Goode, chief executive of Pendle Leisure Trust, said: “It’s been a long time coming, but we are so glad we can now finally get back to some kind of normal – and we are confident that all the correct safety procedures are in place so people feel safe to return.

“The feedback we have already had from customers who have been back to the gyms and pools has been very positive and we hope their positivity will go a long way to encouraging customers who have not been back to activities such as the Spa Wellness Experience and indoor sports - without having to be in the same family bubble – that it is safe to do so.”

Marsden Park Golf Course - which is operated by the Trust’s partner, Reevolution Golf – reopened at the end of March.

The pools and gyms at Pendle Wavelengths, Pendle Leisure Centre and West Craven Sports Centre reopened on April 12th; along with the gym and track at Seedhill Athletics and Fitness Centre, the Feelgood Factory, children’s swimming lessons and beauty treatments at Inside Spa.

The Muni Theatre will reopen in September, with a full Autumn/Winter programme of shows and events. The ACE Centre will remain closed until further notice, as this is still being used as a COVID-19 Testing Centre.