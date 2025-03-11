TV stars Katie Price and Kerry Katona bringing their tell-all UK tour to Burnley
These TV stars have endured many ups and downs – all in front of the cameras.
Reality stars Katie Price and Kerry Katona, who’ve been friends for more than 20 years, are hitting the road together and sharing their stories of marriage, divorce, bankruptcy and more.
The duo will stop off at the Burnley Mechanics Theatre as part of their tell-all UK tour on Tuesday, October 14th.
Audiences can expect some song and dance and an opportunity to ask questions in what promises to be warm and inspirational evening about how the friends turned their lives around. There will be limited meet and greet opportunities.
The show kicks off at 7-30pm.