These TV stars have endured many ups and downs – all in front of the cameras.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reality stars Katie Price and Kerry Katona, who’ve been friends for more than 20 years, are hitting the road together and sharing their stories of marriage, divorce, bankruptcy and more.

The duo will stop off at the Burnley Mechanics Theatre as part of their tell-all UK tour on Tuesday, October 14th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Audiences can expect some song and dance and an opportunity to ask questions in what promises to be warm and inspirational evening about how the friends turned their lives around. There will be limited meet and greet opportunities.

The show kicks off at 7-30pm.