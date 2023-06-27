News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival

Towneley Tribute Festival: 13 pictures of revellers enjoying last year's tributes to David Bowie, Bon Jovi, The Stone Roses, and Oasis

Thousands of revellers are looking ahead to another electric day of tribute acts this summer.
By Laura Longworth
Published 27th Jun 2023, 17:09 BST

Towneley Tribute Festival entertained last year’s crowds with a line-up of top performers covering the likes of David Bowie, Bon Jovi, The Stone Roses, and Oasis.

Here are 13 pictures of people enjoying the 2022 event:

Revellers enjoy a day out at Towneley Park Tribute Festival. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

1. Towneley Tribute Festival

Revellers enjoy a day out at Towneley Park Tribute Festival. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
Towneley Tribute Festival

2. Revellers enjoy a day out at Towneley Park Tribute Festival. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Towneley Tribute Festival Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
Revellers enjoy a day out at Towneley Park Tribute Festival. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

3. Towneley Tribute Festival

Revellers enjoy a day out at Towneley Park Tribute Festival. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
Revellers enjoy a day out at Towneley Park Tribute Festival. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

4. Towneley Tribute Festival

Revellers enjoy a day out at Towneley Park Tribute Festival. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:David BowieOasis