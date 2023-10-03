News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard

Tickets go on sale for Burnley's annual Towneley Bonfire and Fireworks display

The Towneley Bonfire and Fireworks display will return with a bang next month.
By Laura Longworth
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 16:03 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 16:06 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Tickets went on sale yesterday for Burnley Council’s annual extravaganza in Towneley Park, which has been a sell-out success for the past two years.

This dazzling event will light up the sky on Friday, November 3rd with gates opening at 6pm and the bonfire being lit at 6-45pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Entertainment will include a funfair, hot food and drinks, music and games from the main stage, two professional firework displays and two fire performers. There will be a junior fireworks display at 7-15pm and a mega one at 8-15pm.

Most Popular
    Firework display at Towneley Park bonfire and fireworks night. Photo: Kelvin StuttardFirework display at Towneley Park bonfire and fireworks night. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
    Firework display at Towneley Park bonfire and fireworks night. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

    Tickets will be on sale up until 4pm on the day but will not be available for purchase on the door. You must pre-purchase a parking ticket in order to park in Towneley.

    Children under two go free.

    Please note that you cannot bring pets, personal fireworks, sparklers and alcohol to the event.

    For more information, go to https://towneley.org.uk/

    Related topics:TicketsBurnleyBurnley Council