The Towneley Bonfire and Fireworks display will return with a bang next month.

Tickets went on sale yesterday for Burnley Council’s annual extravaganza in Towneley Park, which has been a sell-out success for the past two years.

This dazzling event will light up the sky on Friday, November 3rd with gates opening at 6pm and the bonfire being lit at 6-45pm.

Entertainment will include a funfair, hot food and drinks, music and games from the main stage, two professional firework displays and two fire performers. There will be a junior fireworks display at 7-15pm and a mega one at 8-15pm.

Firework display at Towneley Park bonfire and fireworks night. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Tickets will be on sale up until 4pm on the day but will not be available for purchase on the door. You must pre-purchase a parking ticket in order to park in Towneley.

Children under two go free.

Please note that you cannot bring pets, personal fireworks, sparklers and alcohol to the event.