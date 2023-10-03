Tickets go on sale for Burnley's annual Towneley Bonfire and Fireworks display
Tickets went on sale yesterday for Burnley Council’s annual extravaganza in Towneley Park, which has been a sell-out success for the past two years.
This dazzling event will light up the sky on Friday, November 3rd with gates opening at 6pm and the bonfire being lit at 6-45pm.
Entertainment will include a funfair, hot food and drinks, music and games from the main stage, two professional firework displays and two fire performers. There will be a junior fireworks display at 7-15pm and a mega one at 8-15pm.
Tickets will be on sale up until 4pm on the day but will not be available for purchase on the door. You must pre-purchase a parking ticket in order to park in Towneley.
Children under two go free.
Please note that you cannot bring pets, personal fireworks, sparklers and alcohol to the event.
For more information, go to https://towneley.org.uk/