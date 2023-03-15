Thompson Park miniature railway volunteer day
An open day for anyone who would like to help out at Thompson Park’s famous miniature railway is to be held soon.
By Dominic Collis
Published 15th Mar 2023, 11:00 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 11:00 GMT
The information day will be held at the park off Colne Road on Sunday March 26th to encourage more volunteers to help run the railway.
Anyone, male or female from the age of 14, is welcome to attend between 11am and 3pm to find out what roles are available. Biscuits and brews will be served on the day.