Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Thompson Park Miniature Railway Society is preparing to host its annual charity weekend.

The popular miniature railway will this year raise funds for the MS Society, with all proceeds going to the charity.

The railway will celebrate its 25th anniversary next year. A chance to ride on the railway will be available this weekend, September 28th and 29th, from 12 noon to 3-50pm.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Operated and maintained by a fleet of volunteers, the Burnley and Pendle Miniature Railway Society was founded in 1990.