Thompson Park miniature railway holding charity weekend in Burnley
Thompson Park Miniature Railway Society is preparing to host its annual charity weekend.
The popular miniature railway will this year raise funds for the MS Society, with all proceeds going to the charity.
The railway will celebrate its 25th anniversary next year. A chance to ride on the railway will be available this weekend, September 28th and 29th, from 12 noon to 3-50pm.
Operated and maintained by a fleet of volunteers, the Burnley and Pendle Miniature Railway Society was founded in 1990.
