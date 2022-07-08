Aviation enthusiasts from all over the country are expected at the show which features a host of fantastic flying machines including Spitfires, a Lancaster Bomber and the Red Arrows as well as an army parachute display and loads more.

For the full list of things to see and do, where to park and flying times visit the Southport Air Show official website.

If you aren’t able to go, then cast your eyes to the skies this weekend and you may just see the Red Arrows as they fly over Lancashire.

The Red Arrows will be flying over Lancashire this weekend

The Red Arrows timetable on both Saturday and Sunday – July 9/10:

Arrive Blackpool at 1:22pm

Leave Blackpool 3:48pm

Cleveleys 3:50pm

Great Harwood 3:53pm

Bolton 3:56pm

Skelmersdale 3:58pm

Ormskirk 3:59pm

Southport 4pm

Over the sea 4.01pm

Arrive back in Blackpool 4:29pm

What is their expected route?

They are expected to enter Lancashire over the Forest of Bowland, they will soar above Tosside, Slaidburn and Dunsop Bridge to Harrisend Fell, in Wyre, at 1.19pm.

From there they will fly over Garstang, Great Eccleston and Mythop before arriving in Blackpool at 1.22pm.

They will then leave Blackpool at 3.48pm, flying towards Cleveleys at 3.50pm. Then they will travel over Bilsborrow and Longridge before arriving in Great Harwood at 3.53pm. The team will then head south over Accrington and Oswaldtwistle, arriving in Bolton at 3.56pm.