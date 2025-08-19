The Singing Children of Kenya: Live in Burnley promises family-friendly evening of music and dance

By Laura Longworth
Published 19th Aug 2025, 11:16 BST
A Burnley singer is hosting a charity show featuring a young choir from Kenya.

Jess McGlinchey will hold The Singing Children of Kenya: Live in Burnley at Kiddy Kids in Briercliffe from 6-30pm on Friday, September 5th.

    The event will help raise money for the choir’s school and offer a family-friendly evening of song and dance, as well as a raffle.

    The bar will also be open.

    Burnley singer Jess McGlinchey performing alongside The Singing Children of Kenya when she was 17.

    Tickets (adults £10, under 18s £5) are available at Kiddy Kids, The Commercial in Harle Syke or https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/burnley/kiddy-kids/the-singing-children-of-kenya-live-in-burnley/2025-09-05/18:30/t-vvnopxg

