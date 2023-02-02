Loved up couples will no doubt be in search of the most romantic destinations to visit across Britain to celebrate Valentine’s Day without splashing the cash this year.

Eight low-cost romantic places in the UK have been identified for couples to explore on Valentine’s Day which may be completely free for those who live nearby.

February 14th is an exciting day for many as it’s the perfect opportunity to express their love for their partner.

But it can be a worrying time for those who can’t afford to buy luxury gifts, a bouquet of roses, or begin to even think about affording a proposal.

However, eight budget-friendly romantic hotspots have been found across the country from villages in The Cotswolds to the Isle of Skye in Scotland, for couples living locally to enjoy doing something special on the annual occasion without costing a fortune.

Rebecca Bebbington, online consumer expert at NetVoucherCodes.co.uk said: “Many couples love to go all out on Valentine’s Day and splash the cash on roses and presents. But this year may be slightly different, as many won’t be able to afford the same luxuries as living costs continue to rise.

“To help those wanting to celebrate for less, we’ve found eight of the most romantic destinations across the UK for couples to visit with their partner."

Here are eight low-cost hotspots to visit this Valentine’s Day ...

Notting Hill, London The colourful strip of pastel houses is the perfect location to make you feel like you're in the middle of the iconic 90s film. Stroll through the neighbourhood for a cheap afternoon trip with charming coffee shops and bustling markets dotted around the area.

Tintagel bay and castle, Cornwall A popular seaside location with incredible views of the coastline and the birthplace of King Arthur has been a favoured spot for romantics to visit during the love season. The land around the castle is free to roam, but you have to pay a fee for a closer look.

Bourton-on-the-Water, The Cotswolds The rural village in The Cotswolds is a hidden romantic gem to visit around Valentine's Day. It has the River Windrush which flows through the village along with its five-stone bridges which are idyllic for scenic walks. It's been referred to as the British Venice - only you won't need to pay for a flight to travel there.