The Great British R&B Festival set to rock Colne over the August Bank Holiday weekend

The most talented blues artists in the UK will head to the town as the popular event returns to East Lancashire from Friday to Sunday, August 25th-27th.

It will feature more than 30 artists across two stages, including the Pendle Hippodrome and a brand new stage for 2023, The Exchange Project Stage. Headlining the 2023 festival will be award-winning, genre-defying, singer-songwriter Elles Bailey; one of the biggest contemporary blues guitarists Aynsley Lister; and soul, blues and rock legends Xander and The Peace Pirates.

Nathan Cutler, Colne Town Council's Events Officer, said: "The Great British R&B Festival is one of the stand-out events of the year, not just here in Colne, but across the whole of Lancashire.

Great British R&B Festival.

"Last year, we welcomed 35,000 people to the town over the weekend and we are looking forward to going even bigger and better in 2023. We have so much going on, including performances from the very best blues artists in the UK, so much entertainment for all the family and amazing opportunities to #ShopLocal."

Colne Blues Society will showcase quality local talent in its exciting line-up, including J-Bear and The Giants, and The Imperials, and will host the Official Fringe Festival, which will see more than 130 free performances across 14 Official Fringe venues.

There will also be a number of fantastic attractions taking place along the Colne high street, including buskers and a variety of food vendors, plus fun family entertainment, such as performances from Elton Wrong and the Unicyclist Walkabout Entertainer, Blues Brothers Stilt Walkers, Musical Ruth on the magical mobile piano, the eye-catching Mirror Men and the LED Robot.

Simon Shackleton, Festival Coordinator at Colne Blues Society, added: "We are so excited for the festival to start: it is going to be sensational.

Great British R&B Festival.

"We are proud to have put together a line-up packed full of the very best current and upcoming blues artists in the UK, including some real legends, such as Elles Bailey, Aynsley Lister and Xander and The Peace Pirates."

Tickets can also be purchased from Colne Town Hall, Monday-Friday (10am-4pm) and from the Pendle Hippodrome throughout the event.