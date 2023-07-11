The Grand Choir hopes to hit another high note with name-related concert in Clitheroe
The Grand Choir hopes to hit another high note when it presents I Got A Name.
By Laura Longworth
Published 11th Jul 2023, 10:32 BST- 1 min read
The talented group returns to the Grand venue stage in York Street to host its uplifting concert of name-related songs, ranging from folk to spiritual and pop classics on Sunday, July 16th. Doors open at 3-30pm.
This toe-tapping show full of well loved tunes is perfect for audience participation and is expected to sell out just like last year’s concert sold out so music fans are advised to book early.