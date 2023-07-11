News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

The Grand Choir hopes to hit another high note with name-related concert in Clitheroe

The Grand Choir hopes to hit another high note when it presents I Got A Name.
By Laura Longworth
Published 11th Jul 2023, 10:32 BST- 1 min read
The Grand, York Street, Clitheroe, is a contemporary 1870s-era auditorium holding 400 people with a full-size cinema screen and a cafe. It is a creative hub presenting a wide range of events for the community.The Grand, York Street, Clitheroe, is a contemporary 1870s-era auditorium holding 400 people with a full-size cinema screen and a cafe. It is a creative hub presenting a wide range of events for the community.
The Grand, York Street, Clitheroe, is a contemporary 1870s-era auditorium holding 400 people with a full-size cinema screen and a cafe. It is a creative hub presenting a wide range of events for the community.

The talented group returns to the Grand venue stage in York Street to host its uplifting concert of name-related songs, ranging from folk to spiritual and pop classics on Sunday, July 16th. Doors open at 3-30pm.

This toe-tapping show full of well loved tunes is perfect for audience participation and is expected to sell out just like last year’s concert sold out so music fans are advised to book early.