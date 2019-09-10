The 9 unique historic buildings and venues across Burnley open to the public for free this month

The volunteer run event is a once-a-year opportunity to explore some of the area's unique historic buildings, many of which are usually restricted or charge for entry. This year's event is taking place from Friday 13 to Sunday 22 September. Here are the venues which will be open to the public in Burnley. Pre-booking is required for some of the tours and early booking is recommended to avoid disappointment. Further details about each venue can also be found on the Heritage Open Days website www.heritageopendays.org.uk

1. Gawthorpe Hall Gawthorpe Hall, Habergham Drive, Burnley, Lancashire, BB12 8UA | Free entry and free guided walk for one day only. Visitors will have access to parts of the Hall not generally open to the public. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Guided Walk at Burnley Cemetery Burnley Cemetery, Rossendale Road, Burnley, Lancashire, BB11 5DD | Stroll around the cemetery and learn about its history. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Guided Walk at Padiham St.Johns Road Cemetery Padiham St. John's Road Cemetery, St. Johns Road, Padiham, Burnley, Lancashire, BB12 7BN | Stroll around the cemetery and learn about its history. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Guided Walk through Weavers Triangle The Weavers' Triangle Visitor Centre, 85 Manchester Road, Burnley, Lancashire, BB11 1JZ | Guided towpath walk through a Victorian industrial area, covering 1/2 mile and lasting 1 hour. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more