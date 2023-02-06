Get your diaries out and make a note of these amazing Burnley town centre events for 2023.
Burnley BID are hosting six special events to pack out your social calendars.
The programme kicks off in February half-term with robot-themed family activities and will finish in November with the magical Christmas Lights Switch On.
For all the fun in between, check out our photo gallery:
1. February
The fun will kick off during February half-term next week when families can enjoy free robot-themed activities. This photograph shows a humanoid robot talking about different drugs, painkillers and antidepressants and mimicking their effects, in a makeshift pharmacy, as part of an art installation and performance called Happiness by Dutch artist Dries Verhoeven, in Barcelona on January 27, 2023. (Photo by PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images)
Photo: PAU BARRENA
2. April
A stellar Bank Holiday is guaranteed when a music festival rocks the town centre this April. The jam-packed event will take place on Saturday and Sunday, April 29th and 30th. Numerous Burnley bars will host live acts by day, while families can enjoy fun activities by day.
(Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP) (Photo by PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images)
Photo: PUNIT PARANJPE
3. May
King Charles III's coronation will take place on Saturday, May 6th, at Westminster Abbey in London. To celebrate, live music and acts will entertain the crowds in Burnley town centre.
(Photo by Tim Rooke - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Photo: WPA Pool
4. June
Get ready for Burnley's "first ever" Word Festival this summer.
The event will bring together numerous talented and creative Burnley folk in a celebration of music, films, books and more.
It will take place during the last two weeks of June, and all activities will be free.
(Photo by HANS KLAUS TECHT/APA/AFP via Getty Images)
Photo: HANS KLAUS TECHT