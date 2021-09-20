Six-time snooker world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan comes to Colne

Ronnie O'Sullivan will be talking about his historic career when he takes to the Colne Muni stage. Photo: Getty

From century breaks at the age of 10, through to the record 20 major wins, the 147s and the magical 1,000 centuries, the Rocket will be talking about it all at Colne Muni on Thursday.

Following an in-depth interview covering his life story on and off the table, an audience Q and A means those in attendance will have chance to ask the snooker great a question as well.

Highlights of an unforgettable career will be shown on giant screens throughout the evening, and attendees will also get the opportunity to have their photo taken with Ronnie and the world trophy.

