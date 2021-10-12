Scheme launched to ensure safe bonfires in Burnley

The Burnley Council scheme is aimed at people and organisations holding bonfires or firework displays in the run-up to and on and around Bonfire Night.

The scheme has been successful in cutting the number of call-outs by the fire service to “nuisance” fires during its busiest time of the year.

Under the scheme, anyone organising a bonfire or firework display is urged to notify Burnley Council about the event. The council will work with Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and a LFRS representative will contact the event organizer to offer advice and safety tips.

The Burnley Council scheme is aimed at people and organisations holding bonfires or firework displays

The aim of the initiative is to help ensure the period around November 5th is enjoyable but safe for everyone.

Coun. Bea Foster, the council’s executive member for community and environmental services, said: “The notification scheme has proved a success, cutting the number of nuisance calls which, in turn, has helped Bonfire Night to generally pass off more safely.”

An online form has been created on the council’s website for people and organisations to notify the authority about fires and firework displays that are open to the public.