Royal success for King Charles Coronation celebrations in Colne

The sun was shining, and the town centre was positively bustling with crowds who came out in force to join the King Charles Coronation celebrations in Colne.

By Dominic Collis
Published 11th May 2023, 15:45 BST

Colne Town Council's events, facilities and administration officer, Mr Nathan Cutler said: “The King’s Coronation event really was a huge success. Colne town centre was heaving with what seemed like a real party atmosphere with people enjoying lots of free entertainment and generally celebrating the occasion.”

Check out this fantastic photo gallery from the big day.

Coronation celebration in Colne

Coronation celebration in Colne

Coronation celebration in Colne

Coronation celebration in Colne

