Royal success for King Charles Coronation celebrations in Colne
The sun was shining, and the town centre was positively bustling with crowds who came out in force to join the King Charles Coronation celebrations in Colne.
Colne Town Council's events, facilities and administration officer, Mr Nathan Cutler said: “The King’s Coronation event really was a huge success. Colne town centre was heaving with what seemed like a real party atmosphere with people enjoying lots of free entertainment and generally celebrating the occasion.”
Check out this fantastic photo gallery from the big day.