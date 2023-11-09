Wannabe Father Christmases can now sign up for a charity fun run in Barnoldswick.

The event sets off at 11 am from West Craven Sports Centre on Sunday, December 10th.

Barnoldswick and Earby Rotary Club is sharing the programme with previous organizer Sharon Hurst. Listening in were Pam Holgate, Rotary district governor, and assistant DG Jenny Carysforth.

The Santa suits are ready in store and run entrants can register on Saturday November 18th, at the Bosom Friends Centre, Green Street, Barnoldswick, between 11am and noon and again between 3pm and 4pm.

The charity Santa fun run sets off from West Craven Sports Centre, Barnoldswick

No registrations on the run day. It’s £10 to enter for adults, £5 concessions. Proceeds will be shared between Bosom Friends and local Rotary charities.

Entranats can run, jog or walk round the 5k route ending at the Rotary Gazebo in the town square. Several sponsors have come forward and other offers would be gratefully received.