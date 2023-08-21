News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness

Ribchester Art Club to host its first annual art exhibition since the Covid-19 pandemic

Ribchester Art Club will host its first annual art exhibition since 2019.
By Laura Longworth
Published 21st Aug 2023, 11:56 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 11:56 BST

The event will take place at St Peter & Paul’s Parish Centre in Stydd Lane, Ribchester, this Bank Holiday Sunday and Monday from 10am to 4pm each day.

Visitors can purchase paintings, handicrafts, and refreshments and there will also be a raffle.

To join the club, search for its new page on Facebook. Meetings are on the first and third Wednesdays of every month from 1-30pm to 3-30pm.

Related topics:Facebook