Murder was on the menu when a Burnley hotel hosted a special Hallowe’en event.

Chefs at Crow Wood Hotel and Spa Resort in Holme Road whipped up a storm with an exquisite three-course dinner during The Seance, a murder mystery dining experience.

My partner and I were two of the guests playing detective and attempting to identify a fictional killer at last Sunday’s interactive show, which saw a group of talented actors bring to life the story of a murdered would-be TV medium, and the main suspects.

It was a fabulous evening packed with escapist fun as we were presented with clues and interactive elements, including plenty of chances to grill Detective Willy Catchem and the deceased’s inner circle. All of the cast gave brilliant performances, responding with wit to diners’ questions and accusations, and faultlessly remaining in character during spontaneous interactions.

Crow Wood Hotel & Spa Resort in Holme Road, Burnley.

And while the subject of the story was gruesome, the food was heavenly.

The set menu was stunningly presented, with my partner tucking into a “delicious” warm salad of oriental duck to start, served with spring onion, mango, chilli and ginger.

His second course was a classic French stew: braised lamb navarin with roasted root vegetables, creamed potato, and tomato and tarragon sauce, which he gave an impressive nine out of 10.

I had the vegetarian option, beginning with a tomato and basil soup served with the most luxuriously soft focaccia bread.

It was followed by a gorgeous cauliflower gnocchi with vegan cheese, kale-cashew pesto, parsnip crisps and white truffle. I’m not the biggest fan of pesto or nuts but the combination of flavours went beautifully together.

We each finished with a warm Belgian chocolate tart with white chocolate, honeycomb and raspberry. It was arranged like a piece of art and looked (almost) too good to eat. But we could not resist and dived in, this moreish dessert going down a treat.