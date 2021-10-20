Residents can help shape the future of canals in Burnley and Pendle

People are being encouraged to ‘rate this scene’ or to upload their own pictures of local canals for others to judge. This will help provide valuable information for Canal and River Trust’s study, the ‘Science of Scenic Beauty’.

The ‘Science of Scenic Beauty’ study, undertaken in partnership with the University of Warwick, will help to determine what makes waterway spaces so scenic. The study will then inform the Canal and River Trust’s future planning, to ensure that local residents can get maximum enjoyment out of their local canals.

Urging local people to take part in the study, Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson said: “As well as being a fun way to highlight some of the beautiful scenery in Pendle, this study will help the Canal and River Trust better plan for the future. We all want to see Pendle’s canals and waterways, which played a key role in our area’s industrial heritage, even more enjoyable.”

The Leeds and Liverpool Canal at Lowerhouse, Burnley

People up and down the country are being asked to participate in the Science of Scenic Beauty study by rating images of canals and rivers online, to create hard data defining the key elements, or science behind scenic beauty.

Scenery, not just greenery, has been shown to be key to better health and wellbeing. A previous study by the University of Warwick found people feel healthier when they spend time in more scenic areas, and that canals make the biggest contribution to scenic beauty in towns and cities.

Richard Parry, chief executive of Canal and River Trust, continued: “Throughout the pandemic, canals have been an on-the-doorstep lifeline for millions, including many of the one in eight residents in the UK who do not have a garden.

“Government methodologies show that the Trust’s canals provide around £1bn in savings to the NHS each year through physical health and wellbeing benefits associated with active visits.

“That is why we are asking people to join the Science of Scenic Beauty study, so we can better understand what makes canals so impactful on people’s health and wellbeing.”