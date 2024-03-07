Readers name 22 child-friendly restaurants in Burnley, Padiham and Pendle for a special Mother's Day treat

The Burnley and Pendle area has an array of fantastic child-friendly restaurants for a special Mother’s Day treat with all the family.
By Laura Longworth
Published 7th Mar 2024, 15:20 GMT
Updated 7th Mar 2024, 17:17 GMT

Our readers have named 22 of their favourite places, in no particular order:

The New Waggoners in Burnley.Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

1. The New Waggoners

The New Waggoners in Burnley.Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

HAPPA's The Cafe at Shore Hays Farm, Black House Lane, Briercliffe. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2. HAPPA in Briercliffe

HAPPA's The Cafe at Shore Hays Farm, Black House Lane, Briercliffe. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The Lounge at Crow Wood, Burnley.

3. The Lounge at Crow Wood, Burnley

The Lounge at Crow Wood, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Hamish's in Moorcock House, Gisburn Road, Blacko.

4. Hamish's, Blacko

Hamish's in Moorcock House, Gisburn Road, Blacko. Photo: Google Maps

