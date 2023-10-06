There’s nothing youngsters enjoy more than picking their own pumpkin and carving a spooky face into it for Halloween.
With that in mind, here are 11 of the best pumpkin picking patches in Lancashire.
1. Mrs Dowson's Farm Park
Explore the Farm this October with Pumpkin Picking, including pumpkins grown on the farm. Get your hands and wellies dirty as you pick your perfect pumpkin. On your way to the pumpkin patch explore the barns and farmyard.
Tickets cost £11.95 for adults and £12.95 for children.
Each ticket includes a pumpkin, you can purchase more on the day. Dates: 7 - 29 October
Telephone 01254 812407
2. Windmill Animal Farm
Windmill Farm are back with their famous pumpkin picking adventure from October 7-29 (10am - 5pm)
Tickets cost £16.95 for adults, children aged 1-15 years, OAPs and carers are £15.95, and under ones are free of charge.
Tickets cost £16.95 for adults, children aged 1-15 years, OAPs and carers are £15.95, and under ones are free of charge.

This ticket includes full day access to Windmill Animal Farm attraction, the Runaway Farm Train and also The Famous Pumpkin Picking Adventure. Each ticket purchased also includes a single pumpkin of your choice. More pumpkins can be purchased on the day, 7-29 October 2023 (10am - 5pm)
3. Ridgeway Farm
Ridgeway Farms fifth Pumpkin Festival is back.
Get your wellies at the ready, meet the animals and take a walk to the Pumpkin Patch and choose your very own Pumpkin, before decorating it at the autumnal themed Orchard.
The Pumpkin Festival starts on October 15, running each weekend and during half term right up until October 29, with session times running hourly each day. Everyone needs a ticket. Early bird tickets are priced from £7.50 for adults and £8.95 for children (walking age upwards).
4. Bowland Wild Boar Park
Halloween preparations are underway at Bowland Wild Board Park with pumpkin picking and carving, fancy dress, scavenger hunt, colouring competition, face painting and more.
Dates to be announced. Telephone 01995 61075