£70,000 Investment Secured for Hapton

The purpose-built track designed for BMX biking, skateboarding and rollerblading is set to be completed this Spring after a team effort of both Borough and Parish Councillors secured the funding needed.

Located on the Hapton Recreation Ground, the pump track will add a new element to the area giving young people something to do year-round.

Hapton with Park Councillor Jamie McGowan, who worked with residents and Councillors to secure the remaining £43,100 needed to go ahead said: “This is about getting something for Hapton for once. The Parish Council had pledged just over £25,000 which was brilliant. But we needed to find another £40,000 to get this project off the ground.

We always hear about investments in Burnley, so I’m really happy we’ve been able to secure the funding because this is about getting something for young families here. It’s been a great team effort with Alan, Joanne and the Parish councillors”

Commenting Parish Council Chairman Tim Birbeck said: “I think the pump track idea is a fantastic idea. We had a large area of the Recreation Ground which was overgrown and fit for nothing. So, it’s an ideal spot for something like this which can be used by all the family.

“Hapton Parish Council would like to thank Jamie for his efforts in securing funding on top of the money being put in by the Parish. He’s worked very hard on it and we appreciate it. By summer all of it should be in place. We’ll be having an open day and if the weather is good, we’ll have a BBQ too.”