Pleasure Beach bosses promise white knuckle thrills as the attraction gets ready to reopen in 2022
A Blackpool tourist attraction is getting ready for a thrilling new year reopening.
Blackpool Pleasure Beach re-opens in 2022 for White Knuckle Weekends from Saturday, February 12 until Sunday, March 27.
Guests can travel 235ft into the air before descending at breathtaking speeds on the UK’s tallest rollercoaster, the Big One then check out the twists, turns and acceleration of ICON, the UK’s first and only double launch coaster. In total the park has 10 rollercoasters and there is something for everyone.
If guests prefer things a little more sedate, they can enjoy the River Caves, Alice in Wonderland and the world’s first Wallace & Gromit ride, Thrill-O-Matic.
Amanda Thompson OBE, managing director of Blackpool Pleasure Beach, said: “We’re all so excited to open the park gates for the White Knuckle Weekends – they’re such a fantastic way to start the year as we welcome back all of our visitors old and new after the winter break.”
For more information and to book, please visit: https://www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com/