But before lighting up the night on the 5th of November it’s worth knowing a few rules that need to be followed so you don’t end up on the wrong side of the law.

A team of legal experts at BPP University Law School have revealed laws you could be breaking by hosting a bonfire celebration in your garden this year. Here they are …

You can’t just throw anything on a bonfire

Don't fall fowl of the law on Bonfire night if you are planning a back garden celebration

Turns out, that while a bonfire might be a good way to get rid of things you had been meaning to throw away, you cannot actually just burn anything to keep the fire going.

In fact, under the Environmental Protection Act 1990, it is an offence to burn anything on a bonfire that could release toxic or harmful fumes into the atmosphere and in turn harm the environment or humans.

You can only buy fireworks from registered sellers on limited days of the year

Thinking of setting up your own firework display? You can actually only buy from registered regulated sellers on specific days of the year. These are specifically between Halloween and Bonfire Night, Christmas and New Year and three days Before Diwali and Chinese New Year.

If you want to use fireworks for private use at any other point in the year you will only be able to buy them from shops that have a special licence to sell them.

Anyone looking to buy fireworks must also be over the age of 18.

There is a curfew on what time you can set fireworks off

A lot of people may not be aware but there are actually laws on what time you can set fireworks off, and using them outside of regulated times is considered illegal.

For the majority of the year, it is against the law to set off fireworks between the hours of 11pm and 7am.

However, on bonfire night this curfew is extended to 12am and on other big nights of the year such as New Year, Diwali and Chinese New year the cut-off is 1am.

Don’t cause unnecessary stress on pets

Pet owner or not, on bonfire night or any other time you are using fireworks, under the Animal Welfare Act 2006, it actually counts as animal cruelty for causing unnecessary stress on pets.

If you have a dog, do your best to block out the noise and comfort your pets. If you don't, you should still be wary of other animals in your area and give your neighbours a pre-warning that you are planning to set off fireworks to celebrate.

Don’t let smoke drift onto highways

You should also be aware that having bonfires next to highways where smoke could drift could land you with a huge £5000 fine, as it can block the view of drivers.