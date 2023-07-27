News you can trust since 1877
Action from the Fort Vale Colne Grand Prix race at the 2023 Colne Grand Prix. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Action from the Fort Vale Colne Grand Prix race at the 2023 Colne Grand Prix. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Picture gallery from Colne Grand Prix cycling event

Thousands of cycling fans lined the streets of Colne as some of the country’s top wheelers competed in the popular Colne Grand Prix.
By Dominic Collis
Published 27th Jul 2023, 11:09 BST
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 11:10 BST

Check out our fantastic photo gallery from the event.

Action from the Fort Vale Colne Grand Prix race at the 2023 Colne Grand Prix. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

1. Action from the Fort Vale Colne Grand Prix race at the 2023 Colne Grand Prix. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Action from the Fort Vale Colne Grand Prix race at the 2023 Colne Grand Prix. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Action from the Fort Vale Colne Grand Prix race at the 2023 Colne Grand Prix. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2. Action from the Fort Vale Colne Grand Prix race at the 2023 Colne Grand Prix. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Action from the Fort Vale Colne Grand Prix race at the 2023 Colne Grand Prix. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Action from the Fort Vale Colne Grand Prix race at the 2023 Colne Grand Prix. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3. Action from the Fort Vale Colne Grand Prix race at the 2023 Colne Grand Prix. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Action from the Fort Vale Colne Grand Prix race at the 2023 Colne Grand Prix. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Action from the Fort Vale Colne Grand Prix race at the 2023 Colne Grand Prix. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4. Action from the Fort Vale Colne Grand Prix race at the 2023 Colne Grand Prix. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Action from the Fort Vale Colne Grand Prix race at the 2023 Colne Grand Prix. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

