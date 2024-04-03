Pendle Residents Plan for Climate Change Action

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A crowdfunding project was launched through the Spacehive platform and thanks to the generosity of interested people and to Lancashire County Council, the fundraising target of £1,500 has been reached, enabling the event to be delivered free of charge.

The event will be hosted by St Thomas' Church in Barrowford and will be opened by keynote speaker, Rick Battarbee, Emeritus Professor of Environmental Change at UCL. A full-packed programme of workshops, activities and demonstrations, alongside food, music and ebtertainment, promises to inspire individual and collective action to tackle the climate emergency. The event will also have some fabulous children's activities including an eco-treasure hunt, building a recycled 'junk' art installation and making fruit smoothies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Group member Ruth White said: We're delighted at the response to our event from those who have agreed to come and share their expertise and knowledge about climate change, such as Whalley Community Hydro, Gazegill Organics, Readstone Environment Group, Forest of Bowland National Landscape Partnership, Ribble Rivers Trust, East Lancashire Beekeepers Association and Trawden Community Shop. This event is aimed at everyone with an interest in climate change, from those who want to find out how to reduce their carbon footprint at home, to those with an appetite to explore innovative ideas around community energy and transport, recycling and plastic free initiatives."

Community Climate Change Action Day

A Question Time panel will take place at 4.30pm, so that local residents can put their questions about climate change to experts and elected representatives, including Andrew Stephenson MP. As group member Beccy Murrell explains: "If you've got a climate question you'd like to out directly to local councillors and our MP, this is your chance! Perhaps you're concerned about traffic congestion in Barrowford, or building in the greenbelt along the Padiham bypass, or public transport and green energy provision across Pendleside villages."

The day will round off with a free pie and pea supper and ceilidh, so remember to bring your dancing shoes! To book your free ticket, please visit: https://buytickets.at/climatechangependleside/1173182