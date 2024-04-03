Pendle Residents Plan for Climate Change Action
and live on Freeview channel 276
A crowdfunding project was launched through the Spacehive platform and thanks to the generosity of interested people and to Lancashire County Council, the fundraising target of £1,500 has been reached, enabling the event to be delivered free of charge.
The event will be hosted by St Thomas' Church in Barrowford and will be opened by keynote speaker, Rick Battarbee, Emeritus Professor of Environmental Change at UCL. A full-packed programme of workshops, activities and demonstrations, alongside food, music and ebtertainment, promises to inspire individual and collective action to tackle the climate emergency. The event will also have some fabulous children's activities including an eco-treasure hunt, building a recycled 'junk' art installation and making fruit smoothies.
Group member Ruth White said: We're delighted at the response to our event from those who have agreed to come and share their expertise and knowledge about climate change, such as Whalley Community Hydro, Gazegill Organics, Readstone Environment Group, Forest of Bowland National Landscape Partnership, Ribble Rivers Trust, East Lancashire Beekeepers Association and Trawden Community Shop. This event is aimed at everyone with an interest in climate change, from those who want to find out how to reduce their carbon footprint at home, to those with an appetite to explore innovative ideas around community energy and transport, recycling and plastic free initiatives."
A Question Time panel will take place at 4.30pm, so that local residents can put their questions about climate change to experts and elected representatives, including Andrew Stephenson MP. As group member Beccy Murrell explains: "If you've got a climate question you'd like to out directly to local councillors and our MP, this is your chance! Perhaps you're concerned about traffic congestion in Barrowford, or building in the greenbelt along the Padiham bypass, or public transport and green energy provision across Pendleside villages."
The day will round off with a free pie and pea supper and ceilidh, so remember to bring your dancing shoes! To book your free ticket, please visit: https://buytickets.at/climatechangependleside/1173182
Local designer and illustrator Lucie Cooke created these amazing window art images around the themes of earth, sea and sky, in support of the Community Climate Change Action Day.