Pair of Burnley bird photographs to feature in national calendar

Two super snaps of birdlife captured by Burnley photographers have been featured in a national wildlife calendar.

By Dominic Collis
Friday, 23rd July 2021, 3:58 pm
Pat Mansfield's stunning picture of a jay

Keith Bannister's stunning photograph of two fledgling kingfishers and Pat Mansfield s superb picture of a jay were shortlisted for the 12 pictures for the 2021 wilko Wild Bird Calendar competition and will appear in the 2022 calendar.

Each winner was awarded a £100 wilko voucher and the photograph selected as one of twelve images to be featured in the official 2022 wilko Wild Bird calendar.

Keith Bannister's superb photograph of a pair of kingfishers
