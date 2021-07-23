Pair of Burnley bird photographs to feature in national calendar
Two super snaps of birdlife captured by Burnley photographers have been featured in a national wildlife calendar.
Keith Bannister's stunning photograph of two fledgling kingfishers and Pat Mansfield s superb picture of a jay were shortlisted for the 12 pictures for the 2021 wilko Wild Bird Calendar competition and will appear in the 2022 calendar.
Each winner was awarded a £100 wilko voucher and the photograph selected as one of twelve images to be featured in the official 2022 wilko Wild Bird calendar.