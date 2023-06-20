This fun 1940's themed weekend in Padiham Town Centre will entertain young and old from 10am on Saturday to 4pm on Sunday.

Free live entertainment kicks off with 1940s-style music, followed by a packed-out programme of live performances in the marquees, including a George Formby tribute.

The town centre will be transformed by a military parade, classic vehicles, re-enactors and more, while a vintage market and crafts will take over Padiham Town Hall Ballroom.

Thousands of visitors enjoyed the fifth Padiham on Parade event.

There will be crafts and wartime memory boxes in Padiham Library on Saturday from 9am to 4pm while Padiham Archives will host a memorabilia exhibition.

The crowds can also enjoy a funfair, dancing, a Punch & Judy show, storytelling and much more, and vehicle lovers can take a ride on a vintage bus from the town centre or Gawthorpe Hall at various times throughout Saturday.

Padiham on Parade 2022 was a huge success, pulling in thousands of visitors to the town.