Open mic night will get creative juices flowing in aid of Burnley Together
An open mic night in Burnley will celebrate all things creative for a good cause.
It will take place at Down Town in Charter Walk Shopping Centre (above New Look) on Thursday, March 21st from 7pm to 9pm. All performers are asked to arrive at 6-30pm for introductions and time on stage.
The event – organised by poet Mark Gornall, Down Town and Culturapedia – will be free but donations will be accepted for Burnley Together.
The sponsor is Calico.
Please phone Mark on 07706123881 for more information.