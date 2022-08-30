Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festival will return in style on Saturday September 10th between 10am and 4pm, with a number of fantastic free attractions including a kitchen demonstration area featuring local Caribbean chef Mama Shar, and some amazing local businesses and performers.

In addition to the cooking demonstrations by Mama Shar and her wonderful Caribbean food, there will be lots of stalls with things to try including pizza, fudge, donuts, coffee and ice cream. There's also a funfair, face painting, a henna artist and Bollywood style dancers - lots to see and do.

With limited available space remaining, organisers of the festival are encouraging local businesses to book their food stalls now. For more information, contact [email protected] Sponsors include Property Shop and Nelson Town Council.

Mama Shar at a previous Nelson Food and Drink Festival

Local schoolchildren from 35 schools have also been invited, and will be receiving a poster competition into schools for them to draw their favourite food - with the winning entry receiving a hamper delivered to school.

Paul Sutton, sales director at Property Shop, said: "We love being involved in great events, and getting out and talking to people. We're really looking forward to being involved and the return of Nelson Food and Drink Festival.

"I'm a Nelson lad myself and spent many good years here, and I'm looking forward to seeing the town full, the Bollywood dancers, the demonstrations and some great food."

Mohammad Kamran Latif, chairman of Nelson Town Council, said: "The Nelson Food and Drink Festival is back in 2022 and better than ever. We have lots of stalls, activities and demonstrations, and hopefully lots of schoolchildren with their posters. I hope everyone takes the opportunity to take a look around Nelson and shop local - it's perfect to finish off the summer with Nelson Food Festival.”