Martial arts and more for Colne youth group

CYAG members biking with Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson

Starting on Saturday, Colne Youth Action Group is providing a free eight-week introduction to martial arts open to all young people over the age of 10 living in, or going to school in, Colne, Foulridge, Laneshaw Bridge and Trawden, as long as they are CYAG members.

Chairman of CYAG’s trustees, Sarah Cockburn-Price, saidd: “We are capped at 25 and places will be allocated on a first come first served basis. This course is open to all CYAG members, and participants must commit to attending the eight weeks.

"There are three top class coaches offering an introduction to karate, judo and ju jitsu. All equipment is provided by CYAG and the Dojo is at LBS, in Cottontree.”

Current CYAG activities (all one hour long) are:

Wednesday, at 5pm Football at the King George V Playing Field MUGA with Burnley FC in the Community (flexible attendance and open to non CYAG members)

Wednesday, at 5pm Horticulture at the Colne Community Garden off Castle Road with Open Gate (three places free, must be CYAG members)

Mondays, at 5-30pm Biking at Park High School with Go Velo (three places free, must be CYAG members)

Friday, Football at Fisher More School at 5-45pm (a dozen places left)

The CYAG application form can be accessed online: www.cyag.org/join. The CYAG application form requires details of parents and their children for their own safety. All the data collected will be stored securely and confidentially.

From Saturday, June 5th at 1m. at Pendle Leisure Centre Sports Hall in Colne, CYAG is offering free, hour long, arduous Boot Camp sessions, with experienced fitness instructor, Mick Gillam. All equipment will be provided by Pendle Leisure Trust and CYAG – all the young people need to do is turn up dressed for gym and be CYAG members.

On Wednesday, June 9th at 6pm at the King George V Playing Field is the premiere of the film In-Situ has made with the help of young people in Colne. The Mayor and Mayoress of Pendle will be in attendance for the free, outdoor screening.