A bright orange TVR was one of the stars of the show

Lytham Hall Classic Car and Motorcycle Show - in pictures. Is your first car in our gallery?

There were hundreds of classic cars, supercars and motorbikes on show at Lytham Hall on Sunday for the 13th Lytham Hall Classic Car and Motorcycle Show.

By Jon Peake
Monday, 8th August 2022, 2:16 pm
Updated Monday, 8th August 2022, 2:25 pm

From the delightful classic and very British Mini to American muscle cars including a Trans Am or two, there was something for everyone at the show, which delighted thousands of visitors in the sunshine.

Here are just some of the cars that wowed the crowds – how may can you name?

Pictures by Ethan Peake.

1. Remember these?

The old 'upturned pram' but do you know what it's called?

Photo: EP

2. Purple power

Five points to you for knowing this beast

Photo: EP

3. Eighties dream car

If you didn't have one of these bad boys in the 80s, you missed out. It's a Fiesta X-- (fill in the blanks)

Photo: EP

4. Simply stunning

A beautiful example of classic motoring - but what is it?

Photo: EP

