News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school

LGBT+ event Burnley Pride to be hosted by RuPaul's Drag Race UK contestant Elektra Fence

Burnley Pride will celebrate the town’s LGBT+ community when it comes to town.
By Laura Longworth
Published 10th Jul 2023, 10:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 11:10 BST

The party will kick off with a parade at 2pm from St James’ Street in Burnley Town Centre on Saturday, July 29th when people can walk the streets with pride, led by host, Elektra Fence, a RuPaul's Drag Race UK contestant.

A Boom Bike will fill the air with upbeat tunes before the fun heads to Burnley Mechanics at 3pm for a night of live performances by Adam Smikle, The Downtown Band, BB9.5, and more. There will also be information stalls, face painting, workshops and a live DJ set for dancing the night away.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Elektra Fence, AKA Burnley’s Julian Riley, who starred in season three of RuPaul's Drag Race UK, will bring the night to an electrifying conclusion as the final act.

Elektra Fence attends a photo call ahead of the finale of RuPaul's Drag Race UK at Twitter Headquarters on November 25, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)Elektra Fence attends a photo call ahead of the finale of RuPaul's Drag Race UK at Twitter Headquarters on November 25, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Elektra Fence attends a photo call ahead of the finale of RuPaul's Drag Race UK at Twitter Headquarters on November 25, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Most Popular

    The event has been produced and organised by young producers from Stand Out and supported by Burnley-based youth arts organisation, Blaze.

    Read More
    Burnley nightlife: Mode and Proj3ct nightclub licences transferred