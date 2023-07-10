LGBT+ event Burnley Pride to be hosted by RuPaul's Drag Race UK contestant Elektra Fence

The party will kick off with a parade at 2pm from St James’ Street in Burnley Town Centre on Saturday, July 29th when people can walk the streets with pride, led by host, Elektra Fence, a RuPaul's Drag Race UK contestant.

A Boom Bike will fill the air with upbeat tunes before the fun heads to Burnley Mechanics at 3pm for a night of live performances by Adam Smikle, The Downtown Band, BB9.5, and more. There will also be information stalls, face painting, workshops and a live DJ set for dancing the night away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elektra Fence, AKA Burnley’s Julian Riley, who starred in season three of RuPaul's Drag Race UK, will bring the night to an electrifying conclusion as the final act.

Elektra Fence attends a photo call ahead of the finale of RuPaul's Drag Race UK at Twitter Headquarters on November 25, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Most Popular