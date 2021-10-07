3. Paul’s Farm Stables, Dunkirk Ln, Leyland

Once parked, follow the pumpkin signs to the Haunted Hayloft to find out when the next tractor ride to the pumpkin patch is due to depart. While you wait for your tractor ride, sit back and relax in the spooky waiting room, or pose for some selfies outside the ghostly greenhouse. Open 16, 17, 23 and 24 October and all half term 10am-4pm.