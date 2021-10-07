Get in a spooky mood by checking out our pumpkin picking suggestions below.
1. Bradshaw’s Farm, A6, Garstang
Pumpkin picking is available every day in October, bookings will be required for weekends and half term. Times for picking are 9am - 4pm Monday - Saturday and 10am - 3pm on Sundays. To make a booking contact them on Facebook or email at [email protected]
2. Mrs Dowsons Farm Park, Clayton-le-Dale, Blackburn
Pick your perfect pumpkin, select from 12 varieties of weird and wonderful pumpkins. Each ticket includes a pumpkin and all-day farm park access.
3. Paul’s Farm Stables, Dunkirk Ln, Leyland
Once parked, follow the pumpkin signs to the Haunted Hayloft to find out when the next tractor ride to the pumpkin patch is due to depart. While you wait for your tractor ride, sit back and relax in the spooky waiting room, or pose for some selfies outside the ghostly greenhouse. Open 16, 17, 23 and 24 October and all half term 10am-4pm.
4. Windmill Animal Farm, Fish Lane, Burscough
The ticket includes full day access to Windmill Animal Farm attraction, and also the famous pumpkin picking adventure. All pumpkins are grown on the farm, with many different varieties and sizes to choose from. Wheelbarrows are provided. Book at www.windmillanimalfarm.co.uk