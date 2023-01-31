It means that visitors will be able to bring affordable learning to life – enjoying not only the UK’s longest safari drive that’s home to a wide variety of animals, but also a series of fun and educational displays throughout the day - including sea lion and birds of prey.

There’s also a series of special events planned that’s sure to keep little learners busy all day. They’ll be able to join a choice of animal talks – about giraffes, meerkats and tigers – to find out lots of fascinating facts about these favourite species.

And there will also be touch tables located around the Foot Safari with interactive stations promoting behaviour changes around environmental issues such as deforestation, plastic pollution and Reclaiming Reds - a local project that aims to kickstart the long-term process of bringing back red squirrels to the Knowsley Estate and surrounding areas.

To make visits even more enjoyable and educational - and to bring drive-through safari adventures to life – there’s a free-to-download Knowsley Safari app. It will help visitors discover a whole world of fantastic facts and terrific tips to make their adventure through the five-mile, hour-long drive even more interesting.

All school aged children can take advantage of the offer, which runs this Wednesday, February 1st.

Knowsley Safari’s Head of Learning and Discovery Nikki Burton Mallot said: “Our education team will be hosting lots of fun interactive activities, displays and talks this Wednesday – all aimed at helping educate children on the importance of conservation and the role we all have to play in the long-term survival of vulnerable species, like the incredible animals here at the Safari”

Free children’s tickets are available now on Knowsley Safari’s website and must be pre-booked, with children accompanied by a paying adult. An adult ticket costs £12.

