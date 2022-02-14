Jurassic Park fun at Clitheroe Castle Museum

February is going to be a dino-mite month at the museum, which is run by Lancashire County Council museum service, with lots of fun planned for the whole family, including free outdoor tours of Clitheroe Castle.

Children will get to do some ptera-iffic crafts, dinosaur activity sheets and search for dinosaurs hiding in the museum.

Youngsters also have the chance to name Clitheroe Castle Museum's latest addition to its Geology Gallery – a friendly Iguanodon.

Dinosaurs at Clitheroe Castle Museum

Just enter the #NameTheDinosaur competition for a chance to win and collect your dinosaur sticker. The winning name will be drawn at the start of March.

Adventurers will put their skills to the test during a dino hunt around the museum, with the winner receiving a goody bag of souvenirs from the museum's shop.

Children will also get the chance to decorate their own ceramic dinosaur money box or keyring.

So, why not dress up in your best dinosaur outfit, explore the museum, take a dinosaur selfie and join in the fun.

Claire Sutton, museum manager said: "It's going to be a great month with lots to see and do in the museum.

"Our Name the Dinosaur competition has been very popular so far and we are looking forward to a half-term full of family fun."

A number of free outdoor tours of Clitheroe Castle, one of the smallest surviving Norman Keeps in England, are also due to take place on February 13th and 20th. Sitting on top of its limestone mound Clitheroe Castle has dominated the local skyline for over 800 years.

Tours are free but places are limited so please telephone, e-mail or pop into the museum shop to pre-book your place. Tour times are 11-30am and 2pm.