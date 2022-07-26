Here’s everything you need to know about the fabulous event …

What is the Chorley Flower Show?

The Chorley Flower Show features some of the finest professional exhibitors with multiple gold medals from the country’s largest flower shows and RHS events.

Last year's Chorley Flower Show

National and local societies will be displaying their plants and running regional competitions and the gardening theatre will be back with demonstrations from professional gardeners.

Get all the essentials for your garden at a wide variety of trade stands, selling something for every garden and rub shoulders with celebrity gardeners and experts in their field.

There will be fun, entertainment and relaxing music for all the family, a selection of excellent food and drink and guests will be able to check out the newly refurbished Astley Hall.

Where is it being held?

The show will be held at Astley Park in Chorley.

How do I get tickets and how much do they cost?

Prices range from £8 to £25 and are available from:

Astley Hall Gift Shop and Information Centre. Open 11am – 4pm Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 1pm – 5pm Friday and Saturday.

Civic Offices, Union Street. Open 8:45am – 5pm Monday – Friday.

Malcolm’s Musicland. Subject to booking fee. Open Monday & Tuesday 10am – 4:30pm, Wednesday 10am – 1pm, Thursday – Saturday 10am – 5pm.

You can also buy them online here.

What time does the show start and finish?

The show starts at 10am and finishes at 5pm each day

Is there any evening entertainment?

Yes, on Friday it’s Irish Night featuring Meet the Folkers & Still Reeling. Entrance from 6.30pm till late.

On Saturday join Soul in the Park for an evening of Mowtown and Northern Soul with Lets Drift & DJs Paul K and Patti B from Chorley’s Got Soul. Entrance from 6.30pm till late.

Tickets available here.

Is there free parking?

There will be buses offering a free park and ride service to Chorley Flower Show on all three days of the show, departing from:

Runshaw College (Euxton Lane Campus)

Easily accessible from junction 28 (Leyland) of the M6, Runshaw College is located just off Euxton Lane and the sat nav postcode is PR7 6AQ. This car park is approximately five minutes’ drive away from the showground and there are plenty of spaces available.

Buses will run approximately every 20 minutes.From Runshaw College (Euxton Lane Campus): 9.00am – 6.10pm, with last pick up from the show back to Runshaw College at around 6.10pm.

Botany Bay

Easily accessible from junction 8 of the M61, please follow the Chorley Flower Show park and ride signs. As you enter Botany Bay there will be a steward on hand to help. The sat nav postcode is PR6 9AF. Please note there are limited spaces available.

Buses will run approximately every 20 minutes.From Botany Bay: 9am – 6.10pm, with last pick up from the show back to Botany Bay at around 6.10pm.

All park and ride buses are fully accessible and will drop and pick up from Chancery Road, which is a two-minute walk to the showground.

There is also free parking at:Ackhurst Lodge Car Park, Southport RoadThere will be limited parking spaces during the show. You can access the show by foot at the Ackhurst Lodge entrance to the park.

Woodlands Conference CentreThere will be limited parking spaces during the show. You can access the show by foot at the Ackhurst Lodge entrance to the park.

Strawberry Fields Digital Hub – SATURDAY & SUNDAY ONLYThere will be limited parking spaces aavailable on Saturday and Sunday of the show only.

Town centreThere are several car parks in the town centre allowing you to access the show by foot from the Park Road entrance to the park. They are free after 1pm on Saturday and all day Sunday (except Flat Iron, which has a max 2 hour stay).

Hallgate Car Park – Blue Badge Parking onlyThe Hallgate car park will be closed to the general public for blue badge parking only for the show.

How do I get there by bus or train?

Bus – The 119 service links Chorley and Preston and calls at Chancery Road, in Astley Village, which is the Hallgate entrance to the show. It also picks up and drops off close to the Woodlands car park.

Train – It is around a 15-20 mins walk from Chorley Train Station (town centre) to the showground at Astley Park and a 20-25-minute walk from Euxton Balshaw Lane station to the showground, which is on the Preston-Liverpool line.