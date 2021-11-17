Here's when you can see the partial lunar eclipse in Lancashire and what the weather will be like?

Head outside on Friday night for a glimpse of a partial lunar eclipse

It will be the longest partial lunar eclipse since the 15th century, beginning it's first phase at 5.29pm and finishing at 9.37pm

Here's everything you need to know ...

What time is best to see it?

Around 7.20pm will be best time to see it. Have a look at this eclipse map here.

What is the weather forecast for Friday evening?

It will be overcast around the time of the eclipse, so if you manage to get a glimpse it will be extra special!

Do I need a telescope?

No - it's the moon, you can't miss it!

When is the next lunar eclipse?

There will be a total lunar eclipse on May16 next year, which will be visible in Lancashire.

Did you know?

A solar eclipse always occurs about two weeks before or after a lunar eclipse. Usually, there are two eclipses in a row, but other times, there are three during the same eclipse season.

On December 4 there will be a Total Solar Eclipse, but you will have to travel a long way to Antarctica to see the total phase of this total solar eclipse.